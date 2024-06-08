BRAINSORE (Death/Grind, Italie) sortira son premier long-format The Grip of the Naked Mind le 2 août sur Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :
01. The Stinking Sinister
02. Sons Of Seznec
03. Harvest Red
04. In Life Is Coils
05. The Mangrove Diaries
06. The Amen Corner
07. When Hunger Saves
08. Mount Ashes
09. The Harder We Fall
10. Shrieks From Above
11. Adult Male
12. Beyond Recognition
