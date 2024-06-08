chargement...

Les news du 8 Juin 2024

News
Les news du 8 Juin 2024 Ad Patres - Codex Mortis - Rat Lord - Brainsore - Spacecorpse
»
(Lien direct)
AD PATRES (Death Metal, France) a sorti hier son nouveau disque Unbreathable sur Non Serviam Records. Tracklist :

01. Intro
02. The Dream Chaser
03. Versus
04. Deserter
05. Exodus
06. Interlude
07. Chapter X
08. The Medium
09. Rebellion Grief
10. Deus Deceptor

»
(Lien direct)
CODEX MORTIS (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) a posté le morceau "It Dies Today" tiré de son nouvel opus Tales of Woe prévu le 21 juin chez Black Lion Records. Tracklist :

1. Forsaken
2. Capricious Disembodied Villain
3. Chosen
4. Trenched in Blood
5. Fire Screams and Death
6. It Dies with Me

»
(Lien direct)
RAT LORD (Powerviolence/Grindcore, Norvège) sortira son nouvel album Blazed In The Northern Sky le 30 août via Loyal Blood Records. Un extrait, "Raised on Kneipp", est en ligne à cette adresse.

»
(Lien direct)
BRAINSORE (Death/Grind, Italie) sortira son premier long-format The Grip of the Naked Mind le 2 août sur Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :

01. The Stinking Sinister
02. Sons Of Seznec
03. Harvest Red
04. In Life Is Coils
05. The Mangrove Diaries
06. The Amen Corner
07. When Hunger Saves
08. Mount Ashes
09. The Harder We Fall
10. Shrieks From Above
11. Adult Male
12. Beyond Recognition

»
(Lien direct)
SPACECORPSE (Sci-Fi Technical Death Metal/Deathcore, USA) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le titre "Portals" extrait de son premier EP Shapeshifter à venir le 26 juillet en auto-production.
Thrasho Keyser
8 Juin 2024

