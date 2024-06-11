chargement...

Les news du 11 Juin 2024

News
Les news du 11 Juin 2024 Morgue - Seth - Öxxö Xööx - Morgellons - Black Lava - High Vis - As I Lay Dying - Carnivore Diprosopus - Bleed From Within - Cephalotripsy
»
(Lien direct)
MORGUE (Brutal Deat Metal Grincore, France), relayé par son label Godz of War Productions, propose l'écoute intégrale de son album Close to Complete Darkness, paru le 24 mai dernier.

»
(Lien direct)
SETH (Black Metal Symphonique, France) vient de mettre en ligne, via son label Season of Mist, l'official lyric video du titre "Insurrection", troisième single de l'album à venir La France des Maudits dont la sortie est programmée pour le 14 juillet prochain.

»
(Lien direct)
ÖXXÖ XÖÖX (Metal avant-gardiste, France) a déjà mis en ligne une Lyric Video pour le titre "Däë(8)" issu de l'album + qui sortira le 9 septembre chez Lïnï Music. Il s'agit du quatrième LP de la formation.

»
(Lien direct)
MORGELLONS (Death / Doom, Danemark) sortira son premier EP intitulé Delusional Parasitosis le 14 juin prochain via Extremely Rotten Productions. En voici un extrait avec le titre "Delusional" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Delusional
02. Parasitosis

»
(Lien direct)
BLACK LAVA (Blackened Death Metal, Australie) a fait paraître un troisième single, "Dark Legacy", issu de son deuxième album The Savage Winds to Wisdom qui sortira le 12 juillet chez Season of Mist.

»
(Lien direct)
HIGH VIS (Punk / Hardcore, Royaume-Unis) devrait sortir cette année un nouvel album. En attendant d'en savoir davantage sur le sujet, le groupe vient d'en publier un premier extrait avec le titre "Mob DLA" à découvrir ci-dessous :

Graham Sayle a écrit : "The years upon years of public service cuts have had a devastating human effect on communities in the UK. People are forced to justify their need for assistance, made to endure dehumanizing tests in order to monitor their eligibility for support for often lifelong disabilities. Marginalized communities are left to fend for themselves then vilified in targeted media smear campaigns. This is all happening in the shadow of ever increasing bonuses and salaries for the political and industrial elite and their friends. I have seen this in my own family. The stress and anxiety of people simply trying to find space in a world which increasingly feels designed against them is palpable. And through it all, I’ve seen the power of community action in the face of sustained neglect."


»
(Lien direct)
AS I LAY DYING (Metalcore, Etats-Unis) nous plonge deux minutes dans le making of de son clip "Burden", single paru le 22 mai chez Napalm Records.


»
(Lien direct)
CARNIVORE DIPROSOPUS (Brutal Moshing Death Metal) nous invite à découvrir le clip mis en ligne pour le morceau "Begin Redemption", extrait du quatrième album Rise of the Insurrection qui sortira le 9 août prochain chez Comatose Music.


»
(Lien direct)
BLEED FROM WITHIN (Metalcore, Angleterre) a tourné un clip pour le titre "Hands of Sin", un single promu par Nuclear Blast.


»
(Lien direct)
CEPHALOTRIPSY (Brutal Slam Death Metal ; Etats-Unis) nous fait découvrir le morceau "Epigenetic Neurogenesis", avec Matti Way en invité, un extrait de son nouvel album du même nom, Epigenetic Neurogenesis, qui sortira le 13 juillet.

Thrasho Sosthène + AxGxB
11 Juin 2024

