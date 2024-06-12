|
Les news du 12 Juin 2024
News
Les news du 12 Juin 2024 Hour Of Penance - ÆTHĔRĬA CONSCĬENTĬA - Lucifer's Hammer - BloodCross - Torturers' Lobby - Vermilia - As the Sun Falls - I, Cursed - Krokmitën
|»
|HOUR OF PENANCE (Death Metal, Italie) propose son official lyric video pour le titre "Spiralling Into Decline", extrait de l'album Devotion paru chez Agonia Records en avril dernier.
|
|»
|LUCIFER'S HAMMER (Heavy Metal, Chili) nous fait découvrir à cette adresse son nouvel album Be and Exist à l'occasion de sa sortie le 14 juin via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Cosmovision
2. Real Nightmares
3. Glorious Night
4. Antagony
5. Son Of Earth
6. The Fear OF Anubis
7. Medusa Spell
8. The Part Of Being
9. Be And Exist
|
|»
|BLOODCROSS (Black Metal, Finlande) propose en écoute le morceau-titre de son premier longue-durée Gravebound qui sort le 5 juillet sur Personal Records. Tracklist :
1. Warbeasts [5:09]
2. Nemesis Reborn [5:46]
3. Beyond Flesh [5:32]
4. Pale Avenger [5:09]
5. Gravebound [5:27]
6. Devil Speed [4:17]
7. Howling Spirits [7:39]
|
|»
|TORTURERS' LOBBY (Black/Death/Punk, USA) offre son premier long-format Deadened Nerves en écoute intégrale. Sortie physique le 14 juin chez Caligari Records. Tracklist :
1. Dawning
2. Barbaric Alchemy
3. Chromosomal Devastation
4. Captured Pieces
5. Reaper's Impunity
6. Hypnotic Seeds Sown
7. Humanity's Husk
8. Re-education
9. Enduring Spirit
10. Reptilian Hide
|
|»
|Le one-woman band VERMILIA (Atmospheric Pagan/Black, Finlande) a sorti un nouveau single intitulé "Nocturne", reprise d'un classique finlandais.
|
|»
|AS THE SUN FALLS (Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Through Sorrow and Grief" tiré de son nouvel opus Kaamos paru le 3 mai via Theogonia Records.
|
|»
|I, CURSED (Death/Gind, Finlande) a dévoilé le titre "Sorrower" issu de son premier EP Death Holograms prévu le 17 juillet sur Inverse Records et Meara Music. Tracklist :
01. A Gathering Of Immense
02. Blades
03. Death Holograms
04. Dystopian Structure
05. Sorrower
06. Merge Into A Caustic Revocation
07. Vermin
|
|»
|KROKMITËN (Experimental Death Metal, Québec) a mis en ligne une vidéo "guitar playthrough" pour le morceau "Beg" extrait de son nouvel album THETA à venir le 24 juin en auto-production.
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
|
Par Jean-Clint
Par Dantefever
Par Lestat
Par Funky Globe
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène
Par AxGxB
Par Sosthène
Par MoM
Par Sakrifiss
Par Jean-Clint
Par Sakrifiss
Par Funky Globe
Par ARMAGEDDON
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène