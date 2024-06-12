chargement...

Les news du 12 Juin 2024

News
Les news du 12 Juin 2024 ÆTHĔRĬA CONSCĬENTĬA - Lucifer's Hammer - BloodCross - Torturers' Lobby - Vermilia - As the Sun Falls - I, Cursed - Krokmitën
»
(Lien direct)
ÆTHĔRĬA CONSCĬENTĬA (Black Metal progressif, Nantes) a mis l'intégralité de son nouvel album The Blossoming en écoute sur les réseaux sociaux :

»
(Lien direct)
LUCIFER'S HAMMER (Heavy Metal, Chili) nous fait découvrir à cette adresse son nouvel album Be and Exist à l'occasion de sa sortie le 14 juin via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Cosmovision
2. Real Nightmares
3. Glorious Night
4. Antagony
5. Son Of Earth
6. The Fear OF Anubis
7. Medusa Spell
8. The Part Of Being
9. Be And Exist

»
(Lien direct)
BLOODCROSS (Black Metal, Finlande) propose en écoute le morceau-titre de son premier longue-durée Gravebound qui sort le 5 juillet sur Personal Records. Tracklist :

1. Warbeasts [5:09]
2. Nemesis Reborn [5:46]
3. Beyond Flesh [5:32]
4. Pale Avenger [5:09]
5. Gravebound [5:27]
6. Devil Speed [4:17]
7. Howling Spirits [7:39]

»
(Lien direct)
TORTURERS' LOBBY (Black/Death/Punk, USA) offre son premier long-format Deadened Nerves en écoute intégrale. Sortie physique le 14 juin chez Caligari Records. Tracklist :

1. Dawning
2. Barbaric Alchemy
3. Chromosomal Devastation
4. Captured Pieces
5. Reaper's Impunity
6. Hypnotic Seeds Sown
7. Humanity's Husk
8. Re-education
9. Enduring Spirit
10. Reptilian Hide

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-woman band VERMILIA (Atmospheric Pagan/Black, Finlande) a sorti un nouveau single intitulé "Nocturne", reprise d'un classique finlandais.


»
(Lien direct)
AS THE SUN FALLS (Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Through Sorrow and Grief" tiré de son nouvel opus Kaamos paru le 3 mai via Theogonia Records.

»
(Lien direct)
I, CURSED (Death/Gind, Finlande) a dévoilé le titre "Sorrower" issu de son premier EP Death Holograms prévu le 17 juillet sur Inverse Records et Meara Music. Tracklist :

01. A Gathering Of Immense
02. Blades
03. Death Holograms
04. Dystopian Structure
05. Sorrower
06. Merge Into A Caustic Revocation
07. Vermin

»
(Lien direct)
KROKMITËN (Experimental Death Metal, Québec) a mis en ligne une vidéo "guitar playthrough" pour le morceau "Beg" extrait de son nouvel album THETA à venir le 24 juin en auto-production.
