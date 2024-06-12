»

(Lien direct) LUCIFER'S HAMMER (Heavy Metal, Chili) nous fait découvrir à cette adresse son nouvel album Be and Exist à l'occasion de sa sortie le 14 juin via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :



1. Cosmovision

2. Real Nightmares

3. Glorious Night

4. Antagony

5. Son Of Earth

6. The Fear OF Anubis

7. Medusa Spell

8. The Part Of Being

9. Be And Exist