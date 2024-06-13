»

WINTERFYLLETH (Black Metal Epique, Royaume-Uni) sortira son nouvel album intitulé The Imperious Horizon le 1er septembre prochain via Candlelight Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le clip de "Dishonour Enthroned" :



01. First Light

02. Like Brimming Fire

03. Dishonour Enthroned

04. Upon This Shore

05. The Imperious Horizon

06. In Silent Grace

07. To The Edge of Tyranny

08. Earthern Sorrows

09. The Insurrection

10. The Majesty of the Night Sky (Emperor Cover) (Bonus Track)

11. In Silent Grace (AA Nemtheanga Solo Version) Bonus Track)



