In Vain
 In Vain - Solemn (C)
Par Mera		   
Darkend
 Darkend - Viaticum (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
SETH
 SETH - (I)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Monster Magnet
 Monster Magnet - Last Patrol (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Chiens + Gummo + Kaask + Vision 3D + Jodie Faster + Prix Libre
 Chiens + Gummo + Kaask + ... (R)
Par Lestat		   
Agressor
 Agressor - Neverending Destiny (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Bodyfarm
 Bodyfarm - Malicious Ecstas... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Perveration
 Perveration - Putrefaction ... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Take It In Blood
 Take It In Blood - Roadmap ... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Maudits
Maudits - Précipice (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Tommyknockers
 Tommyknockers - Mean Things (C)
Par MoM		   
Lifvsleda
 Lifvsleda - Evangelii h​ä​r... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Les news du 30 Mai 2024
 Les news du 30 Mai 2024 - C... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Tårfödd
 Tårfödd - M​ö​rker (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Malleus
 Malleus - The Fires of Heaven (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Rotting Christ
 Rotting Christ - Pro Xristou (C)
Par ARMAGEDDON		   

Les news du 13 Juin 2024

News
Les news du 13 Juin 2024 Chubby & The Gang - Malignancy - Winterfylleth - Ysbrydnos - Kerasfóra - Culled - Lethal Technology - God Is An Astronaut - Angel Sword - Ancient Guard - Noxis - Inerth - Ixion - Liminal Shroud - Incipient Chaos - Darkend - Trail Of Lies
»
(Lien direct)
CHUBBY & THE GANG (Punk Rock, Royaume-Uni) vient de dévoiler un nouveau single avec le soutien de Flatspot Records. Il s'agit du titre "The Bonnie Banks" à découvrir ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
MALIGNANCY (Brutal Technical Death Metal, USA) a dévoilé son nouveau disque ...Discontinued en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain via Willowtip Records. Tracklist :

1. Existential Dread
2. Binary Paradigm
3. Irradiated Miscreation
4. Purity of Purpose
5. Ancillary Biorhythms
6. Haunted Symmetry
7. Decomposing Divinity
8. Oppositional Defiance
9. Biological Absurdity

»
(Lien direct)
WINTERFYLLETH (Black Metal Epique, Royaume-Uni) sortira son nouvel album intitulé The Imperious Horizon le 1er septembre prochain via Candlelight Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le clip de "Dishonour Enthroned" :

01. First Light
02. Like Brimming Fire
03. Dishonour Enthroned
04. Upon This Shore
05. The Imperious Horizon
06. In Silent Grace
07. To The Edge of Tyranny
08. Earthern Sorrows
09. The Insurrection
10. The Majesty of the Night Sky (Emperor Cover) (Bonus Track)
11. In Silent Grace (AA Nemtheanga Solo Version) Bonus Track)

»
(Lien direct)
YSBRYDNOS (Black Metal, Pays-de-Galle) va éditer son premier longue-durée The Forest Howls at Dusk (2022) pour la première fois au format vinyle le 15 août sur Repose Records. L'opus a été remasterisé pour l'occasion et contient deux titres bonus. Tracklist :

1. The Forest Howls at Dusk
2. Spectral Hounds of Annwn
3. Silent and Cold
4. Journey to Llanberis
5. Canrig Bwt
6. Lure of the Gwyllion
7. Exorcism by Knife
8. Cyhyraeth (Canrig's Ghost)


»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band KERASFÓRA (Atmospheric Black Metal, Chili) sort demain chez Iron Bonehead Productions son premier long-format Six Nights Beyond the Serpents Threshold. Vous pouvez le découvrir ci-dessous. Tracklist :

1. Of Night and Fire [6:51]
2. Of Omniscience and Mystery [5:08]
3. Of Consternation and Ecstasy [4:07]
4. Of Enlightenment and Fall [5:06]
5. Of Darkness and Confusion [4:37]
6. Of Serpent and Return [5:34]

»
(Lien direct)
CULLED (Sludge/Doom/Grind, Canada) sortira son nouvel EP Psycles le 26 juillet via Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Tracklist :

1. Trauma of History (7:22)
2. Psycles (1:45)
3. Coercion (3:14)
4. Halo of Flies (1:54)
5. Excision (Lost Cause) (6:40)

Durée totale : 20:57

»
(Lien direct)
LETHAL TECHNOLOGY (Industrial Progressive Death/Thrash, Suisse) a signé sur Wormholedeath pour la réédition de son premier full-length Mechanical Era (autoproduction 2022). Tracklist :

1. Forbidden Flesh
2. Factory
3. Mechanical Era
4. Steel Body
5. New Hope
6. The Final Day
7. Programmed World
8. You Are MY Target
9. Iron and Ice
10. Digital God

»
(Lien direct)
GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT (Post-rock, Irlande) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Embers qui sortira le 6 septembre via Napalm Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Apparition
2. Falling Leaves
3. Odyssey
4. Heart Of Roots
5. Embers
6. Realms
7. Oscillation
8. Prism
9. Hourglass

»
(Lien direct)
ANGEL SWORD (Heavy Metal, Finlande) offre son nouvel album World Fighter en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Vigilantes
2. Weekend Warrior
3. Dangerous Games
4. Church of Rock
5. Powerglove
6. Against All Odds
7. Afterburn
8. World Fighter

»
(Lien direct)
ANCIENT GUARD (Black Metal avec Nightwolf de Runespell, Australie) a dévoilé son premier EP Nightfall Enthroned en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Dominion of Primordial Darkness [11:40]
2. Sepulchral Damnation [9:04]
3. A Moonscape Abyss [7:29]
4. Eld [2:45]

»
(Lien direct)
NOXIS (Death Metal, USA) a dévoilé ici le morceau "Horns Echo over Chorazim" extrait de son premier longue-durée Violence Inherent in the System à paraître le 28 juin sur Rotted Life et Dawnbreed Records. Tracklist :

01. Skullcrushing Defilement
02. Blasphemous Mausoleum for the Wicked
03. Paths of Visceral Fears
04. Abstemious, Pious Writ of Life
05. Torpid Consumption
06. Excursion
07. Horns Echo over Chorazim
08. Violence Inherent In The System
09. Tense and Forlorn
10. Emanations of the Sick
11. Surfin’ Blood Futile (physical edition bonus track)

»
(Lien direct)
INERTH (Death/Doom/Industrial/Sludge, Espagne) a mis en ligne le morceau "Oblivion" issu de son nouvel EP Hybris dont la sortie est programmée pour le 5 juillet via Abstract Emotions. Tracklist :

1. Midlife Wasteland [3:33]
2. Oblivion [6:05]
3. Fentanyl [3:16]
4. A.I. [5:25]

»
(Lien direct)
IXION (Atmospheric Doom Metal, France) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "The Laws of Life" qui ouvre son nouvel EP Restriction qui sort demain sur Finisterian Dead End/Season of Mist. Il s'agit de la deuxième partie de son prochain album Evolution qui en contiendra trois et paraîtra fin octobre. Tracklist :

1. The Laws of Life
2. Breaking the Code
3. A Chimeric Dream Part 2
4. The Advent
5. Turning Point

»
(Lien direct)
LIMINAL SHROUD (Black Metal, Canada) propose sur ce lien le morceau "Malaspina" extrait de son nouvel opus Visions of Collapse prévu le 5 juillet chez Willowtip Records. Tracklist :

1. Nocturnal Phosphoresence
2. Nucleonic Blight
3. Resolve
4. Malaspina
5. The Carving Scythe

»
(Lien direct)
INCIPIENT CHAOS (Black Metal, Nantes) a sorti son premier long-format éponyme la semaine dernière via I, Voidhanger Records. Découvrez-le en intégralité ci-dessous.

»
(Lien direct)
DARKEND (Black Metal, Italie) offre en écoute intégrale à cette adresse son nouvel album Viaticum à venir demain sur Time to Kill Records. Tracklist :

01. In My Multitude
02. An Incautious Exhumation Of What Lies Beneath Forgotten Ground
03. De Masticatione Mortuorum In Tumulis
04. An Ancient Plague Has Silently Worn Our Garments As Its Throne
05. In Your Multitude

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Only The Strong, le nouvel album de TRAIL OF LIES (Hardcore, États-Unis) sortira le mois prochain sur Triple BBB Records. Après le morceau-titre, en voici un nouvel extrait avec le titre "My Way" à découvrir ci-dessous avec en featuring Scott Vogel de Terror et Danny Diablo de Crown Of Thornz :
13 Juin 2024

