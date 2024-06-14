|
Les news du 14 Juin 2024
News
Les news du 14 Juin 2024 Fu Manchu - Ecotage - The Black Dahlia Murder - AntiFlesh - I Cut Out Your Name - Mastic Scum - Mythologik - Forgotten Tomb - Quiescent Mantis - Necronomicon Ex Mortis - ColdCell - Sibiir - Onchocerciasis Esophagogastroduodenoscopy - Vendel - Sars - Death Racer - Disloyal
|»
|C'est aujourd'hui que sort The Return Of Tomorrow, nouvel album de FU MANCHU (Stoner Rock, USA) paru sur At The Dojo Records. Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Dehumanize
02. Loch Ness Wrecking Machine
03. Hands Of The Zodiac
04. Haze The Hides
05. Roads Of The Lowly
06. (Time Is) Pulling You Under
07. Destroyin’ Light
08. Lifetime Waiting
09. Solar Baptized
10. What I Need
11. The Return Of Tomorrow
12. Liquify
13. High Tide
|
|»
|ECOTAGE (Hardcore, Finlande) sort aujourd'hui via Knives Out Records son premier EP intitulé Devastation. Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. The Change
02. Decline
03. Until Justice Is Served
04. Into Dust
05. Vigilantes
|
|»
|THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER (Death/Thrash Mélodique, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Servitude le 27 septembre prochain sur Metal Blade Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le clip vidéo de "Aftermath" :
01. Evening Ephemeral
02. Panic Hysteric
03. Aftermath
04. Cursed Creator
05. An Intermission
06. Asserting Dominion
07. Servitude
08. Mammoth's Hand
09. Transcosmic Blueprint
10. Utopia Black
|
|»
|ANTIFLESH (Black Metal, Pologne) sort aujourd'hui via Theogonia Records son nouvel opus Hosanna. Tracklist :
01. Ceremony of Black
02. My Name is Death
03. Interludium I
04. Black Dawn
05. Et Gloria in Saecula
06. Kres Istnienia
07. Interludium II
08. Impaled Flesh
09. Holy Poison
10. Interludium III
11. Black Manifest
12. Funeral Whore
|
|»
|I CUT OUT YOUR NAME (Crossover/Hardcore, Suisse/Allemagne) a sorti fin mai son nouvel album Testament der Dekadenz sur Bastardized Recordings. Tracklist :
01. Kompass
02. Leben macht müde
03. Geil
04. Boykott
05. Testament
06. Gönn Dir
07. Toxisch
08. Fickmaschinenstadt
09. Ordensritter
10. The Used (Skit)
11. Emoboy
12. Noch ein Mal (Skit)
13. Club (Skit)
14. MDMA
15. Paras (Skit)
16. Tesla
17. MK ULTRA
18. Nero
|
|»
|MASTIC SCUM (Groove/Death, Autriche) propose une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Room 23" tiré de son dernier album Icon paru en 2022 via MDD Records.
|
|»
|MYTHOLOGIK (Melodic Thrash/Death, USA) nous fait découvrir en intégralité son premier longue-durée Blood in the Sky qui sort aujourd'hui en auto-production. Tracklist :
1 - Blood in the Sky
2 - Lord Death
3 - Scorched Earth
4 - Fallen Empire
5 - Satanael
6 - Disease of the Soul
7 - Dark Waters
8 - Purgatorium
9 - Epilogue
|
|»
|FORGOTTEN TOMB (Gothic/Black/Doom, Italie) a dévoilé une "lyric video" pour le titre "A Chill That You Can't Taint" issu de son nouvel opus Nightfloating dont la sortie est programmée pour le 12 juillet chez Agonia Records. Tracklist :
1. Nightfloating
2. A Chill That You Can't Taint
3. This Sickness Withered My Heart
4. Unsafe Spaces
5. Drifting
6. A Despicable Gift
|
|»
|QUIESCENT MANTIS (Thrash Metal, USA) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Primal Form of Aggression" issu de son premier long-format Here Comes The Swarm prévu le 19 juillet chez Exitus Stratagem Records. Tracklist :
1. Open The Gates - 3:40
2. Here Comes The Swarm - 3:22
3. Apex Predator - 3:19
4. P.R.E.Y. - 4:06
5. Shake The Cage - 5:10
6. Breed. Feed. Repeat. - 3:30
7. Primal Form of Aggression - 3:52
8. Killer Bee, Killed - 2:34
9. Fight! - 3:32
10. This Is The End! - 2:38
Durée totale : 35:48
|
|»
|NECRONOMICON EX MORTIS (Death Metal, USA) sortira un nouvel EP baptisé You and Your Friends Are Dead: Game Over le 28 juin en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. My Bloody Valentine - 5:50
2. Leprechaun - 3:35
3. In the Mouth of Madness - 4:59
4. The Dead Zone - 4:02
5. Jason Lives - 5:43
Durée totale : 24:11
|
|»
|COLDCELL (Black Metal, Suisse) propose une vidéo pour le morceau "Hope and Failure" extrait de son nouvel album Age of Unreason à paraître le 26 juillet via AOP Records. Tracklist :
1. Hope and Failure [7:32]
2. Dead to the World [8:04]
3. Left [5:56]
4. Solidarity or Solitude [5:46]
5. Meaningless feat. INEZONA [6:11]
6. Sink Our Souls [8:28]
7. Discord [4:52]
|
|»
|SIBIIR (Post-Hardcore/Post-Metal, Norvège) offre à cette adresse son nouvel opus Undergang qui sort ce jour chez Fysisk Format. Tracklist :
1. Divergence and Deceit
2. Placid Waters
3. Ruinous
4. Engerdal
5. The Flood
6. Watch the World Burn from a House on Fire
7. The Plague
8. Wearing the Weight
9. The Famine
|
|»
|ONCHOCERCIASIS ESOPHAGOGASTRODUODENOSCOPY (Brutal Slam Death/Goregrind, Québec) sortira son nouvel EP The Fallen Lament le 19 juillet au format numérique et le 9 août en CD sur Stillbirth Records / Gore House Productions. Tracklist :
1. The Fallent Lament; Paralytikus Ascends
(1:21)
2. Warmth of the Womb (3:31)
3. Stult Carnality (2:29)
4. Facial Gutting (feat. Kiryu Zhang) (2:59)
Durée totale : 10:21
|
|»
|C'est aujourd'hui via Dying Victims Productions que sort le premier full-length de VENDEL (Epic Heavy/Doom, Russie), Out in the Fields. Vous pouvez l'écouter en entier ci-dessous. Tracklist :
1. Intro [2:07]
2. Defender [8:06]
3. Never Surrender [7:25]
4. Dirge [8:43]
5. Vengeance [13:23]
6. Out in the Fields [11:46]
|
|»
|SARS (Hardcore/Metal, Finlande) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le titre "Away From My Mind" extrait de son premier long-format Nothing Hurts Quite Like Life à venir le 12 juillet sur Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :
1. So Cold
2. Stench of Profit
3. Nothing Hurts Quite Like Life
4. Away From My Mind
5. Solstice
6. Blightbearer
7. Bitter soil
8. Not for the Violence
9. It Still Hurts
10. Gray
|
|»
|DEATH RACER (Black/Speed, Autriche) a mis en ligne le morceau "Inverted Crossroads" tiré de son premier longue-durée From Gravel to Grave à venir le 26 juillet sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Motormentor
2. Nordschleife
3. Inverted Crossroads
4. C.F.S.O.D.C
4. Imola '94 (From Gravel to Grave)
5. Racers of Death
6. Traumatized In Traffic Jam Ejection
7. S.M. Death Worship
|
|»
|DISLOYAL (Death Metal, Pologne) a posté le titre "Ravens of Starvation" figurant sur son nouveau disque Divine Miasmata qui sort le 12 juillet sur Black Lion Records. Tracklist :
1. Divine Miasmata
2. Silent Revolution
3. The Black Pope
4. 1347-1352
5. Stella Peccatorum
6. Betrayed Faith
7. Religion Of Warfare
8. Ravens Of Starvation
9. The Ascension Of Abaddon
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
|
Par Jean-Clint
Par Mera
Par Funky Globe
Par Jean-Clint
Par Dantefever
Par Lestat
Par Funky Globe
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène
Par AxGxB
Par Sosthène
Par MoM
Par Sakrifiss
Par Jean-Clint
Par Sakrifiss
Par Funky Globe