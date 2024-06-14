»

SARS (Hardcore/Metal, Finlande) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le titre "Away From My Mind" extrait de son premier long-format Nothing Hurts Quite Like Life à venir le 12 juillet sur Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :



1. So Cold

2. Stench of Profit

3. Nothing Hurts Quite Like Life

4. Away From My Mind

5. Solstice

6. Blightbearer

7. Bitter soil

8. Not for the Violence

9. It Still Hurts

10. Gray



