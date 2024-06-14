chargement...

Les news du 14 Juin 2024

News
Les news du 14 Juin 2024 Mastic Scum - Mythologik - Forgotten Tomb - Quiescent Mantis - Necronomicon Ex Mortis - ColdCell - Sibiir - Onchocerciasis Esophagogastroduodenoscopy - Vendel - Sars - Death Racer - Disloyal
»
(Lien direct)
MASTIC SCUM (Groove/Death, Autriche) propose une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Room 23" tiré de son dernier album Icon paru en 2022 via MDD Records.

»
(Lien direct)
MYTHOLOGIK (Melodic Thrash/Death, USA) nous fait découvrir en intégralité sonpremier longue-durée Blood in the Sky qui sort aujourd'hui en auto-production. Tracklist :

1 - Blood in the Sky
2 - Lord Death
3 - Scorched Earth
4 - Fallen Empire
5 - Satanael
6 - Disease of the Soul
7 - Dark Waters
8 - Purgatorium
9 - Epilogue

»
(Lien direct)
FORGOTTEN TOMB (Gothic/Black/Doom, Italie) a dévoilé une "lyric video" pour le titre "A Chill That You Can't Taint" issu de son nouvel opus Nightfloating dont la sortie est programmée pour le 12 juillet chez Agonia Records. Tracklist :

1. Nightfloating
2. A Chill That You Can't Taint
3. This Sickness Withered My Heart
4. Unsafe Spaces
5. Drifting
6. A Despicable Gift

»
(Lien direct)
QUIESCENT MANTIS (Thrash Metal, USA) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Primal Form of Aggression" issu de son premier long-format Here Comes The Swarm prévu le 19 juillet chez Exitus Stratagem Records. Tracklist :

1. Open The Gates - 3:40
2. Here Comes The Swarm - 3:22
3. Apex Predator - 3:19
4. P.R.E.Y. - 4:06
5. Shake The Cage - 5:10
6. Breed. Feed. Repeat. - 3:30
7. Primal Form of Aggression - 3:52
8. Killer Bee, Killed - 2:34
9. Fight! - 3:32
10. This Is The End! - 2:38

Durée totale : 35:48

»
(Lien direct)
NECRONOMICON EX MORTIS (Death Metal, USA) sortira un nouvel EP baptisé You and Your Friends Are Dead: Game Over le 28 juin en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. My Bloody Valentine - 5:50
2. Leprechaun - 3:35
3. In the Mouth of Madness - 4:59
4. The Dead Zone - 4:02
5. Jason Lives - 5:43

Durée totale : 24:11

»
(Lien direct)
COLDCELL (Black Metal, Suisse) propose une vidéo pour le morceau "Hope and Failure" extrait de son nouvel album Age of Unreason à paraître le 26 juillet via AOP Records. Tracklist :

1. Hope and Failure [7:32]
2. Dead to the World [8:04]
3. Left [5:56]
4. Solidarity or Solitude [5:46]
5. Meaningless feat. INEZONA [6:11]
6. Sink Our Souls [8:28]
7. Discord [4:52]

»
(Lien direct)
SIBIIR (Post-Hardcore/Post-Metal, Norvège) offre à cette adresse son nouvel opus Undergang qui sort ce jour chez Fysisk Format. Tracklist :

1. Divergence and Deceit
2. Placid Waters
3. Ruinous
4. Engerdal
5. The Flood
6. Watch the World Burn from a House on Fire
7. The Plague
8. Wearing the Weight
9. The Famine

»
(Lien direct)
ONCHOCERCIASIS ESOPHAGOGASTRODUODENOSCOPY (Brutal Slam Death/Goregrind, Québec) sortira son nouvel EP The Fallen Lament le 19 juillet au format numérique et le 9 août en CD sur Stillbirth Records / Gore House Productions. Tracklist :

1. The Fallent Lament; Paralytikus Ascends
(1:21)
2. Warmth of the Womb (3:31)
3. Stult Carnality (2:29)
4. Facial Gutting (feat. Kiryu Zhang) (2:59)

Durée totale : 10:21

»
(Lien direct)
C'est aujourd'hui via Dying Victims Productions que sort le premier full-length de VENDEL (Epic Heavy/Doom, Russie), Out in the Fields. Vous pouvez l'écouter en entier ci-dessous. Tracklist :

1. Intro [2:07]
2. Defender [8:06]
3. Never Surrender [7:25]
4. Dirge [8:43]
5. Vengeance [13:23]
6. Out in the Fields [11:46]

»
(Lien direct)
SARS (Hardcore/Metal, Finlande) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le titre "Away From My Mind" extrait de son premier long-format Nothing Hurts Quite Like Life à venir le 12 juillet sur Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :

1. So Cold
2. Stench of Profit
3. Nothing Hurts Quite Like Life
4. Away From My Mind
5. Solstice
6. Blightbearer
7. Bitter soil
8. Not for the Violence
9. It Still Hurts
10. Gray

»
(Lien direct)
DEATH RACER (Black/Speed, Autriche) a mis en ligne le morceau "Inverted Crossroads" tiré de son premier longue-durée From Gravel to Grave à venir le 26 juillet sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Motormentor
2. Nordschleife
3. Inverted Crossroads
4. C.F.S.O.D.C
4. Imola '94 (From Gravel to Grave)
5. Racers of Death
6. Traumatized In Traffic Jam Ejection
7. S.M. Death Worship

»
(Lien direct)
DISLOYAL (Death Metal, Pologne) a posté le titre "Ravens of Starvation" figurant sur son nouveau disque Divine Miasmata qui sort le 12 juillet sur Black Lion Records. Tracklist :

1. Divine Miasmata
2. Silent Revolution
3. The Black Pope
4. 1347-1352
5. Stella Peccatorum
6. Betrayed Faith
7. Religion Of Warfare
8. Ravens Of Starvation
9. The Ascension Of Abaddon
Thrasho Keyser
14 Juin 2024

