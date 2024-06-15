chargement...

Les news du 15 Juin 2024

News
Les news du 15 Juin 2024 Miasmic Serum - Krypticy - MRSA - Chemical Storm - Obnoxious Youth - Mages Terror - Phenocryst - Temple Witch - Eternal Drak - Lomor
»
(Lien direct)
MIASMIC SERUM (Death Metal, Italie) vient de sortir son premier longue-durée Infected Seed chez Chaos Records (CD) et Night Terrors Records (K7). Vous pouvez le découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous. Tracklist :

01. Auditory Hallucinations
02. Near-Death Visions
03. Mortal Training (feat. Jason Netherton)
04. Immortal Entity
05. Neurotoxic Venom
06. Lethal Bite
07. Brain Walls
08. Lost Control
09. Ancient Initiation Rite
10. Infected Seed (feat. Fiore Stravino)

»
(Lien direct)
KRYPTICY (Death Metal, Espagne) propose en écoute le morceau "The Water Street Butcher" issu de son nouvel album The Non-Return prévu le 22 juillet via Memento Mori. Tracklist :

1. Infected Pharaoh
2. Hypatia's Heresy
3. Texas Chainsaw Massacre
4. The Void
5. The Water Street Butcher
6. UGH!
7. Krypticy
8. Virgins Recently Fucked Sacrifice

»
(Lien direct)
MRSA (Death Metal, USA) a dévoilé une vidéo pour le titre "Crystal Lake" extrait de son premier long-format Horrifier à venir dans le courant de l'année sur CDN Records.

»
(Lien direct)
CHEMICAL STORM (Thrash Metal, Angleterre) sortira son nouvel EP Digital Dementia le 23 juillet. Tracklist :

God Forbid
Shadow Hole
Blunt Force Drama
Digital Dementia

»
(Lien direct)
OBNOXIOUS YOUTH (Heavy/Speed/Black, Suède/Finlande) sortira son nouveau disque Burning Savage le 18 octobre chez Svart Records. Tracklist :

01. Alpha Diabolos
02. Imminent Evil
03. Burning Savage
04. Lethal Revenge
05. Black Magic Whore
06. Torrents of Black Blood
07. Ultra Death
08. Bitchkrieg
09. Ethereal Termination
10. Phantasma
11. Tornado of Blades
12. Omega Therion

»
(Lien direct)
MAGES TERROR (Thrash/Black avec des membres de Pustilence, Portal, Vomitor, Impetuous Ritual, Australie) sortira son premier full-length Damnations Sight le 12 juillet via Invictus Productions. Tracklist :

1. Serpent Bat
2. Paramount Specter Dust
3. Fane of the Slug Gods
4. Ruthless Guild
5. Presage
6. The Vomited Harvest
7. Master in the Black Cavern
8. Demon Bell
9. Vulgar Overlord
10. Damnations Sight

»
(Lien direct)
PHENOCRYST (Death Metal, Portugal) sortira son premier longue-durée Cremation Pyre le 30 août sur Blood Harvest Records. Tracklist :

1. Pinnacle Of Death
2. Astonishing Devastation
3. Pyres Of The Altar
4. Incandescent Debris
5. Embers Of An Ancient Fire
6. Volcanic Winter
7. Fogo Nas Entranhas
8. Burial Swamps

»
(Lien direct)
TEMPLE WITCH (Doom Metal, USA) a signé sur Wormholedeath pour la sortie le 30 août de son nouvel opus Ocean Thousand, Mountain Thousand. Tracklist :

1. Ocean Thousand
2. Knew It Once
3. This Too Shall Pass
4. Chase Tigers Away
5. Other Things
6. Motion

»
(Lien direct)
ETERNAL DRAK (Groove/Thrash, Québec) sortira son nouvel album Imprisoned Souls le 17 juillet en auto-production. Un extrait, "Haunting Place", vient d'être mis en ligne. Tracklist :

1. Soul Of Hate - 4:00
2. Circle Of Black Flames - 4:20
3. She Is A Magnet - 4:17
4. Haunting Place - 4:43
5. Oda A La Luna (Re Recorded) - 4:20
6. Take No Prisoners - 5:49
7. The Woman In Sandals - 4:04
8. The Mist - 3:26
9. Feasting The Anguish - 3:40
10. Bound By Ambition - 4:10

Durée totale : 42:49

»
(Lien direct)
LOMOR (Thrash Metal, Réunion) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Constrained Humanity" extrait de son premier long-format Perseverance of Sickness paru fin 2022 en auto-production.
Thrasho Keyser
15 Juin 2024

