(Lien direct) ETERNAL DRAK (Groove/Thrash, Québec) sortira son nouvel album Imprisoned Souls le 17 juillet en auto-production. Un extrait, "Haunting Place", vient d'être mis en ligne. Tracklist :



1. Soul Of Hate - 4:00

2. Circle Of Black Flames - 4:20

3. She Is A Magnet - 4:17

4. Haunting Place - 4:43

5. Oda A La Luna (Re Recorded) - 4:20

6. Take No Prisoners - 5:49

7. The Woman In Sandals - 4:04

8. The Mist - 3:26

9. Feasting The Anguish - 3:40

10. Bound By Ambition - 4:10



Durée totale : 42:49



