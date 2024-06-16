Les news du 16 Juin 2024
|PARADISE IN FLAMES (Black Metal, Brésil) a sorti son nouvel album Blindness sur Xaninho Discos et Demoncratic Records. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité [url=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uGi1DTIIWdY&list=OLAK5uy_nkaNzwziTyEMl5Re-c8t7QNmeRnkJ4m1k]ici[/youtube]. Tracklist :
1. Desolate World (1:00)
2. Concerto No.6 in C Minor, Cold Spring (3:37)
3. Black Wings ( 4:00)
4. Reasons To Not Believe (3:32)
5. I Feel The Plague (4:17)
6. The Cure (3:13)
7. The Priest (3:26)
8. Endless Night Battle (4:18)
9. War Sonata (3:28)
10. Age Of Death (4:15)
11. Angels & Devils (3:52)
Durée totale : 38:57
|
|»
|LEGIONARY (Melodic Death/Thrash, USA) vient de sortir son nouvel EP Prison Realm en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. Question Everything
2. Prison Realm
3. Neuroweaponry
4. Arcane Divisions (Remake)
|
|»
|ART OF ATTRITION (Blackened Technical Deathcore, Canada) sortira son nouvel EP ...And It Will All End Forever le 26 juillet en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. Drowned in Fog (4:38)
2. Vitriol (5:11)
3. Emaciate (4:51)
4. ...And It Will All End Forever (5:43)
|
