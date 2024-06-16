chargement...

LADLO in Paris II
 LADLO in Paris II - Aorlhac... (R)
Par Sosthène		   
In Vain
 In Vain - Solemn (C)
Par Mera		   
Darkend
 Darkend - Viaticum (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
SETH
 SETH - (I)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Monster Magnet
 Monster Magnet - Last Patrol (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Chiens + Gummo + Kaask + Vision 3D + Jodie Faster + Prix Libre
 Chiens + Gummo + Kaask + ... (R)
Par Lestat		   
Agressor
 Agressor - Neverending Destiny (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Bodyfarm
 Bodyfarm - Malicious Ecstas... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Perveration
 Perveration - Putrefaction ... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Take It In Blood
 Take It In Blood - Roadmap ... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Maudits
Maudits - Précipice (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Tommyknockers
 Tommyknockers - Mean Things (C)
Par MoM		   
Lifvsleda
 Lifvsleda - Evangelii h​ä​r... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Les news du 30 Mai 2024
 Les news du 30 Mai 2024 - C... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Tårfödd
 Tårfödd - M​ö​rker (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Malleus
 Malleus - The Fires of Heaven (C)
Par Funky Globe		   

Les news du 16 Juin 2024

News
Les news du 16 Juin 2024 Paradise in Flames - Legionary - Art of Attrition
»
(Lien direct)
PARADISE IN FLAMES (Black Metal, Brésil) a sorti son nouvel album Blindness sur Xaninho Discos et Demoncratic Records. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité [url=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uGi1DTIIWdY&list=OLAK5uy_nkaNzwziTyEMl5Re-c8t7QNmeRnkJ4m1k]ici[/youtube]. Tracklist :

1. Desolate World (1:00)
2. Concerto No.6 in C Minor, Cold Spring (3:37)
3. Black Wings ( 4:00)
4. Reasons To Not Believe (3:32)
5. I Feel The Plague (4:17)
6. The Cure (3:13)
7. The Priest (3:26)
8. Endless Night Battle (4:18)
9. War Sonata (3:28)
10. Age Of Death (4:15)
11. Angels & Devils (3:52)

Durée totale : 38:57

»
(Lien direct)
LEGIONARY (Melodic Death/Thrash, USA) vient de sortir son nouvel EP Prison Realm en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Question Everything
2. Prison Realm
3. Neuroweaponry
4. Arcane Divisions (Remake)

»
(Lien direct)
ART OF ATTRITION (Blackened Technical Deathcore, Canada) sortira son nouvel EP ...And It Will All End Forever le 26 juillet en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Drowned in Fog (4:38)
2. Vitriol (5:11)
3. Emaciate (4:51)
4. ...And It Will All End Forever (5:43)
Thrasho Keyser
16 Juin 2024

