(Lien direct) PARADISE IN FLAMES (Black Metal, Brésil) a sorti son nouvel album Blindness sur Xaninho Discos et Demoncratic Records. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité [url=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uGi1DTIIWdY&list=OLAK5uy_nkaNzwziTyEMl5Re-c8t7QNmeRnkJ4m1k]ici[/youtube]. Tracklist :



1. Desolate World (1:00)

2. Concerto No.6 in C Minor, Cold Spring (3:37)

3. Black Wings ( 4:00)

4. Reasons To Not Believe (3:32)

5. I Feel The Plague (4:17)

6. The Cure (3:13)

7. The Priest (3:26)

8. Endless Night Battle (4:18)

9. War Sonata (3:28)

10. Age Of Death (4:15)

11. Angels & Devils (3:52)



Durée totale : 38:57