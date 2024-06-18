chargement...

Les news du 18 Juin 2024

News
Les news du 18 Juin 2024 Castrated - Skelethal - Ensiferum - Voraath - Supermodel Taxidermy - Intolerance - Magnadur - Husqwarnah - Black Hole Deity - Rat Lord - Kalt - Vigilante - Stratuz - Phenocryst - Gutvoid
»
(Lien direct)
CASTRATED (Brutal Death, USA) vient de mettre en ligne une video playthrough pour le titre éponyme de son premier EP Surgical Vicissitude. Sortie le 19 juillet sur Comatose Music.


»
(Lien direct)
SKELETHAL (Death Metal, France) vient de dévoiler un deuxième extrait de son prochain album. Il s'agit du titre "Spectrum Of Morbidity" à découvrir ci-dessous. Within Corrosive Continuums sortira le 12 juillet prochain sur Hells Headbangers Records.

01. Creation?
02. Spectrum Of Morbidity
03. Mesmerizing Flies At The Doors Of Death
04. Eyes Sewn Mouth Full
05. Upon The Immemorial Ziggurat
06. Fatal Abstraction
07. Within Corrosive Continuums

»
(Lien direct)
ENSIFERUM (Folk / Heavy Metal, Finlande) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Winter Storm qui sortira le 18 octobre via Metal Blade Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Aurora
2. Winter Storm Vigilantes
3. Long Cold Winter Of Sorrow And Strife
4. Fatherland
5. Scars In My Heart
6. Resistentia
7. The Howl
8. From Order To Chaos
9. Leniret Coram Tempestate
10. Victorious


»
(Lien direct)
VORAATH (Sci-Fi Death Metal, USA) vient de sortir son premier long-format Vol 1: The Hymn of the Hunters sur Exitus Stratagem Records. Tracklist :

1 - Into Perdition - 1:29
2 - The Road to Samm Hill - 4:45
3 - Waypoint Orion - 4:45
4 - Terminus Rift - 4:56
5 - Dreadborn - 5:12
6 - The Barrens - 6:16
7 - Judas Blood and Vultures - 5:45
8 - The Leviathan's Keep - 4:35
9 - Dirge Colony - 5:39
10 - The God-Killer Saga - 5:56
11 - Sirenhead - 4:54
12 - Pyrrhic - 3:53

Durée totale : 58:11

»
(Lien direct)
SUPERMODEL TAXIDERMY (Crossover/Thrash, Canada) a posté une "lyric video" pour le morceau "The Hanging Tree" tiré de son nouvel album At What Cost sorti le mois dernier chez Punishment 18 Records.

»
(Lien direct)
INTOLERANCE (Death Metal, Espagne) offre en écoute le titre "Rite of Passage" issu de son nouveau disque Waking Nightmares of an Endless Void qui sort le 22 juillet via Memento Mori (CD) et Godz ov War (LP & K7). Tracklist :

1. Towards Perdition
2. Fade into Oblivion
3. The Dark Forest
4. Rite of Passage
5. Hand of Glory
6. Devourer of Worlds
7. Spontaneous Self-Awareness of the Void
8. Melting Skies

»
(Lien direct)
MAGNADUR (Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) a publié un nouveau single baptisé "Under the Dome" et qui figurera sur le nouvel opus Unholy Punisher prévu le 6 septembre.

»
(Lien direct)
HUSQWARNAH (Death Metal, Italie) a signé sur Time To Kill Records pour la sortie courant septembre de son nouvel album Purification Through Sacrifice. Plus d'infos prochainement.

»
(Lien direct)
BLACK HOLE DEITY (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son album Profane Geometry prévu pour le 5 juillet via Everlasting Spew Records. "Swarm Attack" est à découvrir ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
RAT LORD (Powerviolence/Grindcore, Norvège) propose en écoute le morceau "Wo-Tan-Clan" tiré de son nouveau disque Blazed In The Northern Sky à venir le 30 août via Loyal Blood Records.

»
(Lien direct)
KALT (Post-Black Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé un nouveau single intitulé "Zerfressen".

»
(Lien direct)
VIGILANTE (Industrial Thrash Metal, France) sort ce-jour son nouvel et ultime opus V aux formats CD et numériques sur Detergent Records. Tracklist :

- Piss
- No Expiration Date For Vengeance
- 1
- Porcelain Babes Hosiery Scratch Lines
- Invisible Legs
- The Hereditary Shadow
- Mops
- Kept Alive Artificially

»
(Lien direct)
STRATUZ (Atmospheric Death/Doom, Vénézuéla) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le titre "Condemned" qui clôture son dernier album Osculum Pacis paru en 2022 et réédité par Wormholedeath cette année.

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Cremation Pyre, le premier album de PHENOCRYST (Death Metal, Portugal) sortira le 30 août prochain via Blood Harvest Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Pyres Of The Altar" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Pinnacle Of Death
02. Astonishing Devastation
03. Pyres Of The Altar
04. Incandescent Debris
05. Embers Of An Ancient Fire
06. Volcanic Winter
07. Fogo Nas Entranhas
08. Burial Swamps

»
(Lien direct)
GUTVOID (Death Metal, Canada) sera de retour le 30 août prochain avec un nouveau EP intitulé Breathing Obelisk. En attendant sa sortie officielle sous les coouleurs du label suédois Blood Harvest Records, en voici un premier extrait avec le titre "For We Are Many" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Swamp Consumed
02. For We Are Many
03. When The Living Dome Opens
04. Shodar
Thrasho Niktareum + AxGxB + Jean-Clint + Keyser
18 Juin 2024

Jean-Clint citer
Jean-Clint
18/06/2024 14:19
Excellent l'extrait de SKELETHAL ! L'album s'annonce bien ! Clin d'oeil

