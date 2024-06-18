»

(Lien direct) VORAATH (Sci-Fi Death Metal, USA) vient de sortir son premier long-format Vol 1: The Hymn of the Hunters sur Exitus Stratagem Records. Tracklist :



1 - Into Perdition - 1:29

2 - The Road to Samm Hill - 4:45

3 - Waypoint Orion - 4:45

4 - Terminus Rift - 4:56

5 - Dreadborn - 5:12

6 - The Barrens - 6:16

7 - Judas Blood and Vultures - 5:45

8 - The Leviathan's Keep - 4:35

9 - Dirge Colony - 5:39

10 - The God-Killer Saga - 5:56

11 - Sirenhead - 4:54

12 - Pyrrhic - 3:53



Durée totale : 58:11



<a href="https://voraath.bandcamp.com/album/volume-1-hymn-of-the-hunters">Volume 1: Hymn of the Hunters de Voraath</a>