Les news du 18 Juin 2024 News Les news du 18 Juin 2024 Phenocryst - Gutvoid » (Lien direct) Cremation Pyre, le premier album de PHENOCRYST (Death Metal, Portugal) sortira le 30 août prochain via Blood Harvest Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Pyres Of The Altar" à découvrir ci-dessous :



01. Pinnacle Of Death

02. Astonishing Devastation

03. Pyres Of The Altar

04. Incandescent Debris

05. Embers Of An Ancient Fire

06. Volcanic Winter

07. Fogo Nas Entranhas

08. Burial Swamps



<a href="https://bloodharvestrecords.bandcamp.com/album/cremation-pyre">Cremation Pyre de PHENOCRYST</a>

» (Lien direct) GUTVOID (Death Metal, Canada) sera de retour le 30 août prochain avec un nouveau EP intitulé Breathing Obelisk. En attendant sa sortie officielle sous les coouleurs du label suédois Blood Harvest Records, en voici un premier extrait avec le titre "For We Are Many" à découvrir ci-dessous :



01. Swamp Consumed

02. For We Are Many

03. When The Living Dome Opens

04. Shodar



<a href="https://bloodharvestrecords.bandcamp.com/album/breathing-obelisk-2">Breathing Obelisk de GUTVOID</a>

