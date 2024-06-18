Les news du 18 Juin 2024
|»
|Intitulé Cremation Pyre, le premier album de PHENOCRYST (Death Metal, Portugal) sortira le 30 août prochain via Blood Harvest Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Pyres Of The Altar" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Pinnacle Of Death
02. Astonishing Devastation
03. Pyres Of The Altar
04. Incandescent Debris
05. Embers Of An Ancient Fire
06. Volcanic Winter
07. Fogo Nas Entranhas
08. Burial Swamps
|
|»
|GUTVOID (Death Metal, Canada) sera de retour le 30 août prochain avec un nouveau EP intitulé Breathing Obelisk. En attendant sa sortie officielle sous les coouleurs du label suédois Blood Harvest Records, en voici un premier extrait avec le titre "For We Are Many" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Swamp Consumed
02. For We Are Many
03. When The Living Dome Opens
04. Shodar
|
