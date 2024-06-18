chargement...

Carnage
 Carnage - Dark Recollections
Par Dantefever		   
Ernte
 Ernte - Weltenzerstörer
Par Lestat		   
Castrated
 Castrated - Surgical Viciss...
Par Jean-Clint		   
LADLO in Paris II
 LADLO in Paris II - Aorlhac...
Par Sosthène		   
In Vain
 In Vain - Solemn
Par Mera		   
Darkend
 Darkend - Viaticum
Par Funky Globe		   
SETH
 SETH
Par Jean-Clint		   
Monster Magnet
 Monster Magnet - Last Patrol
Par Dantefever		   
Chiens + Gummo + Kaask + Vision 3D + Jodie Faster + Prix Libre
 Chiens + Gummo + Kaask + ...
Par Lestat		   
Agressor
 Agressor - Neverending Destiny
Par Funky Globe		   
Bodyfarm
 Bodyfarm - Malicious Ecstas...
Par Sosthène		   
Perveration
 Perveration - Putrefaction ...
Par Sosthène		   
Take It In Blood
 Take It In Blood - Roadmap ...
Par AxGxB		   
Maudits
Maudits - Précipice
Par Sosthène		   
Tommyknockers
 Tommyknockers - Mean Things
Par MoM		   
Lifvsleda
 Lifvsleda - Evangelii h​ä​r...
Par Sakrifiss		   

Les news du 18 Juin 2024

Les news du 18 Juin 2024 Phenocryst - Gutvoid
Intitulé Cremation Pyre, le premier album de PHENOCRYST (Death Metal, Portugal) sortira le 30 août prochain via Blood Harvest Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Pyres Of The Altar" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Pinnacle Of Death
02. Astonishing Devastation
03. Pyres Of The Altar
04. Incandescent Debris
05. Embers Of An Ancient Fire
06. Volcanic Winter
07. Fogo Nas Entranhas
08. Burial Swamps

GUTVOID (Death Metal, Canada) sera de retour le 30 août prochain avec un nouveau EP intitulé Breathing Obelisk. En attendant sa sortie officielle sous les coouleurs du label suédois Blood Harvest Records, en voici un premier extrait avec le titre "For We Are Many" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Swamp Consumed
02. For We Are Many
03. When The Living Dome Opens
04. Shodar
Thrasho AxGxB
18 Juin 2024

GROUPES DU JOUR
Gutvoid
 Gutvoid
Death Metal - 2019 - Canada		   
Phenocryst
 Phenocryst
2020 - Portugal		   
