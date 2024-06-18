Les news du 18 Juin 2024 News Les news du 18 Juin 2024 Rat Lord - Kalt - Vigilante - Stratuz - Phenocryst - Gutvoid » (Lien direct) RAT LORD (Powerviolence/Grindcore, Norvège) propose en écoute le morceau "Wo-Tan-Clan" tiré de son nouveau disque Blazed In The Northern Sky à venir le 30 août via Loyal Blood Records.





KALT (Post-Black Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé un nouveau single intitulé "Zerfressen".





VIGILANTE (Industrial Thrash Metal, France) sort ce-jour son nouvel et ultime opus V aux formats CD et numériques sur Detergent Records. Tracklist :



- Piss

- No Expiration Date For Vengeance

- 1

- Porcelain Babes Hosiery Scratch Lines

- Invisible Legs

- The Hereditary Shadow

- Mops

- Kept Alive Artificially



<a href="https://vigilantemorteau.bandcamp.com/album/v">V de Vigilante</a>

STRATUZ (Atmospheric Death/Doom, Vénézuéla) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le titre "Condemned" qui clôture son dernier album Osculum Pacis paru en 2022 et réédité par Wormholedeath cette année.





Cremation Pyre, le premier album de PHENOCRYST (Death Metal, Portugal) sortira le 30 août prochain via Blood Harvest Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Pyres Of The Altar" à découvrir ci-dessous :



01. Pinnacle Of Death

02. Astonishing Devastation

03. Pyres Of The Altar

04. Incandescent Debris

05. Embers Of An Ancient Fire

06. Volcanic Winter

07. Fogo Nas Entranhas

08. Burial Swamps



<a href="https://bloodharvestrecords.bandcamp.com/album/cremation-pyre">Cremation Pyre de PHENOCRYST</a>

GUTVOID (Death Metal, Canada) sera de retour le 30 août prochain avec un nouveau EP intitulé Breathing Obelisk. En attendant sa sortie officielle sous les coouleurs du label suédois Blood Harvest Records, en voici un premier extrait avec le titre "For We Are Many" à découvrir ci-dessous :



01. Swamp Consumed

02. For We Are Many

03. When The Living Dome Opens

04. Shodar



<a href="https://bloodharvestrecords.bandcamp.com/album/breathing-obelisk-2">Breathing Obelisk de GUTVOID</a>

Anvil

