(Lien direct) KRYPTONOMICON (Black/Death, Italie) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le titre "Blood for the fire" extrait de son nouvel album Daemonolatria à venir le 30 juin sur Punishment 18 Records. Tracklist :



01. Satanama

02. Between Five Candles

03. The Emperor Rising

04. The Spreading Wind Of Epidemic

05. There’s No Life, There’s No Death

06. Lord Of Flies

07. The Sea Of Creeping Evil

08. Blood For The Fire

09. Necromantical Suicide

10. Daemonolatria



