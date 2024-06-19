|
Les news du 19 Juin 2024
Les news du 19 Juin 2024 Keitzer - Alkhemia - Alias Noone - Violence System - Escalation - Casket Robbery - Ancient Entities - Kryptonomicon
|KEITZER (Death Metal/Grindcore, Allemagne) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son prochain album intitulé Pandemonium Humanitas qui sortira le 1er septembre via F.D.A. Records. Un premier extrait sera bientôt disponible...
1. Our Funeral Pyre
2. Pandemonium Humanitas
3. Scorned Messiah
4. Scavenger And Woe
5. ...Of Eden
6. In Darkness You Feel No Regrets
7. Scorched Earth
8. Call Of The Void
9. To Drown This World
|ALKHEMIA (Black Metal, France) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le titre "Toxikon" issu de son premier full-length Abraxas paru en mars via Malpermesita Records.
|ALIAS NOONE (Progressive Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) a sorti un nouveau single, "Into Nothing". Celui-ci figurera sur son album Weight of the World qui contiendra huit pistes et sortira prochainement.
|VIOLENCE SYSTEM (Symphonic Death Metal, USA) a publié un nouveau morceau intitulé "The Frailty Of Flesh" et issu de son nouvel EP Chronophobia prévu le 5 juillet.
|ESCALATION (Melodic Death Metal, Pologne) offre son premier longue-durée Ruins of the Falling World en streaming complet à l'occasion de sa sortie le 21 juin chez Via Nocturna. Tracklist :
01. Intro
02. Beyond the Veil of Fear
03. No Turning Back
04. Symphony of Despair
05. United Forces
06. Human Tomb
07. Embrace of Darkness
08. Rise Before We Fall
09. Worthless Promises
|CASKET ROBBERY (Death Metal, USA) a posté une vidéo pour son nouveau single "The Lacryphagist" disponible à partir du 21 juin.
|ANCIENT ENTITIES (Death Metal, USA) a signé sur Wormholedeath pour la sortie de son premier long-format Echoes of Annihilation le 21 juin. Tracklist :
1. Cenote Sagrado
2. Empire In Ashes
3. Creatures From The Sand
4. Blood Upon Stone
5. Ritual Autopsy
6. Hidden
7. Pierced by Obsidian
8. Wall of War
9. Damnatio Ad Flammas
|KRYPTONOMICON (Black/Death, Italie) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le titre "Blood for the fire" extrait de son nouvel album Daemonolatria à venir le 30 juin sur Punishment 18 Records. Tracklist :
01. Satanama
02. Between Five Candles
03. The Emperor Rising
04. The Spreading Wind Of Epidemic
05. There’s No Life, There’s No Death
06. Lord Of Flies
07. The Sea Of Creeping Evil
08. Blood For The Fire
09. Necromantical Suicide
10. Daemonolatria
