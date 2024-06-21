chargement...

Anges de la Mort
 Anges de la Mort - Notre to... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Scattered Remnants
 Scattered Remnants - Procre... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Les news du 20 Juin 2024
 Les news du 20 Juin 2024 - ... (N)
Par Yz		   
LIXIVIAT FESTIVAL #2
 LIXIVIAT FESTIVAL #2 - Bloc... (R)
Par Sagamore		   
Evoked
 Evoked - Immoral Arts (EP) (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
SETH
 SETH - (I)
Par KHÂ-O		   
Les news du 18 Juin 2024
 Les news du 18 Juin 2024 - ... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Carnage
 Carnage - Dark Recollections (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Ernte
 Ernte - Weltenzerstörer (C)
Par Lestat		   
Castrated
 Castrated - Surgical Viciss... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
LADLO in Paris II
 LADLO in Paris II - Aorlhac... (R)
Par Sosthène		   
In Vain
 In Vain - Solemn (C)
Par Mera		   
Darkend
 Darkend - Viaticum (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Monster Magnet
 Monster Magnet - Last Patrol (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Chiens + Gummo + Kaask + Vision 3D + Jodie Faster + Prix Libre
 Chiens + Gummo + Kaask + ... (R)
Par Lestat		   

Les news du 21 Juin 2024

News
Les news du 21 Juin 2024 Fulci - Ereb Altor - Show Me a Dinosaur - Glare of the Sun - Dune - Assimilator - Adon - Lucifericon - Wharflurch - Earth Ship - Yr - Ultra Vomit - Poison Ruïn
»
(Lien direct)
Le nouvel album de FULCI (Death Metal, Italie) s'intitule Duck Face Killings et sortira le 9 août prochain sur 20 Buck Spin. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Rotten Apple" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Vile Butchery
02. A Blade In The Dark
03. Fucked With A Broken Bottle
04. Morbid Lust
05. Maniac Unleashed
06. Knife
07. Slashereality
08. Human Scalp Condition
09. Duck Face Killings
10. Rotten Apple
11. Sadistic Murder
12. Lo Squartatore
13. Stabbed, Gutted And Loved
14. Il Miele Del Diavolo

»
(Lien direct)
EREB ALTOR (Viking/Black Metal, Suède) vient de sortir un nouveau single sur Hammerheart Records, "Midvinter".


»
(Lien direct)
SHOW ME A DINOSAUR (Post-Rock/Blackgaze, Russie) va rééditer son dernier opus Plantgazer (2020) le 26 juillet chez AOP Records aux formats CD et LP. Tracklist :

1. Sunflower
2. Marsh
3. Red River
4. Selva
5. Unsaid I
6. Hum
7. Unsaid II

»
(Lien direct)
GLARE OF THE SUN (Doom/Post-Metal, Autriche) a dévoilé une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Colossus" issu de son nouvel album Tal prévu le 13 septembre via Lifeforce Records. Tracklist :

01. Colossus
02. Rain
03. Äon
04. Relikt (guest vocals by Mario Klausner, ex-Pungent Stench)
05. Stonefall
06. Leaving Towards Spring (guest vocals by J.J., Harakiri For The Sky)
07. Amnesty
08. Storm of Light (CD/ Digital only)
09. Horizon (CD/ Digital only)

»
(Lien direct)
DUNE (Groove/Thrash, Arabie Saoudite) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le titre "Insidious" extrait de son premier EP Years Of Chains paru le mois dernier.

»
(Lien direct)
ASSIMILATOR (Groove/Thrash, USA) offre son nouvel EP Expelled into Suffering en écoute intégrale. Sortie aujourd'hui sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Tracklist :

1. Expelled into Suffering
2. Nocturnal Forge
3. Changeling
4. I Am

»
(Lien direct)
ADON (Black/Death, USA) sortira son premier long-format éponyme le 2 août via Neuropa Records aux formats CD et LP. Tracklist :

1. Ascension [6:09]
2. Æther [5:27]
3. Adon [16:44]
4. Azimuth [5:19]
5. Axiom [3:48]
6. Æon [11:04]

»
(Lien direct)
LUCIFERICON (Death Metal, Pays-Bas) sort ce jour son nouvel EP Sabatraxas sur Invictus Productions. Tracklist :

1. Sabatraxas
2. Paradoxicon / Lucifericon
3. Alogos vel Sethos
4. Khidir's Urn (live)
5. Qliphotic Trance (live)
6. Sevenfold (live)

»
(Lien direct)
WHARFLURCH (Death/Doom, USA) offre sa nouvelle compilation Shittier/Slimier en écoute intégrale. Sortie aujourd'hui chez Gurgling Gore et Dawnbreed Records. Tracklist :

1. Shit Rains Down
2. Enochian Curse
3. Death Toll Horror
4. Headless God
5. The Empty Spaces
6. Wormwood Palace
7. From Ixaxaar to Xibalba

»
(Lien direct)
EARTH SHIP (Sludge/Doom, Allemagne) a mis en ligne le morceau "Ghost Town" extrait de son nouvel album Soar à venir le 9 août via TDL Records. Tracklist :

1. Shallow
2. Soar
3. Ghost Town
4. Radiant
5. Ethereal Limbo
6. Acrid Haze
7. Bereft
8. Daze and Delights

»
(Lien direct)
YR (Black Metal, Norvège) vient de sortir son premier EP Maanelyst sur Hellstain Productions. Tracklist :

1. Doed og begravet
2. Kvessa Tunger
3. Nidhogg
4. Stormtatt
5. Offernatt

»
(Lien direct)
Le nouvel album d'ULTRA VOMIT (Metal parodique, France) intitulé Ultra Vomit et le pouvoir de la puissance sortira le 27 septembre sur Verycords. Après en avoir dévoilé la pochette il y a quelques jours, c'est aujourd'hui la tracklist et un premier extrait, "La puissance du pouvoir", qui vous sont proposés :

01. Kings Of Poop
02. Dead Robot Zombie Cop From Outer Space 2
03. Le Coq
04. Doigts De Metal
05. Toxoplasma Gondii (Felinus Sanctus)
06. Ricard Peinard
07. Mortal Konkass
08. The Gruge
09. Tikawahukwa
10. Patatas Bravas (featuring Crisix)
11. Mouss 2 Mass (featturing Mouss de Mass)
12. Auto-Thunes
13. Ültrus Crew
14. GPT (À L’instant)
15. Mollo Sur Le Caca
16. La Puissance Du Pouvoir
17. A.N.U.S

»
(Lien direct)
POISON RUÏN (Post-Punk / Heavy Metal, USA) sortira le 2 août prochain via Relapse Records un nouveau EP intitulé Confrere. En voici un premier extrait avec le morceau-titre à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Intro
02. Confrere
03. Attrition
04. Interlude
05. Execute
06. Laid Waste
07. Sanctuary
Thrasho AxGxB + Keyser + Niktareum
21 Juin 2024

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
