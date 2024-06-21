»

(Lien direct) GLARE OF THE SUN (Doom/Post-Metal, Autriche) a dévoilé une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Colossus" issu de son nouvel album Tal prévu le 13 septembre via Lifeforce Records. Tracklist :



01. Colossus

02. Rain

03. Äon

04. Relikt (guest vocals by Mario Klausner, ex-Pungent Stench)

05. Stonefall

06. Leaving Towards Spring (guest vocals by J.J., Harakiri For The Sky)

07. Amnesty

08. Storm of Light (CD/ Digital only)

09. Horizon (CD/ Digital only)



