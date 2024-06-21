|
Les news du 21 Juin 2024
News
Les news du 21 Juin 2024 Fulci - Ereb Altor - Show Me a Dinosaur - Glare of the Sun - Dune - Assimilator - Adon - Lucifericon - Wharflurch - Earth Ship - Yr - Ultra Vomit - Poison Ruïn
|Le nouvel album de FULCI (Death Metal, Italie) s'intitule Duck Face Killings et sortira le 9 août prochain sur 20 Buck Spin. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Rotten Apple" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Vile Butchery
02. A Blade In The Dark
03. Fucked With A Broken Bottle
04. Morbid Lust
05. Maniac Unleashed
06. Knife
07. Slashereality
08. Human Scalp Condition
09. Duck Face Killings
10. Rotten Apple
11. Sadistic Murder
12. Lo Squartatore
13. Stabbed, Gutted And Loved
14. Il Miele Del Diavolo
|EREB ALTOR (Viking/Black Metal, Suède) vient de sortir un nouveau single sur Hammerheart Records, "Midvinter".
|SHOW ME A DINOSAUR (Post-Rock/Blackgaze, Russie) va rééditer son dernier opus Plantgazer (2020) le 26 juillet chez AOP Records aux formats CD et LP. Tracklist :
1. Sunflower
2. Marsh
3. Red River
4. Selva
5. Unsaid I
6. Hum
7. Unsaid II
|GLARE OF THE SUN (Doom/Post-Metal, Autriche) a dévoilé une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Colossus" issu de son nouvel album Tal prévu le 13 septembre via Lifeforce Records. Tracklist :
01. Colossus
02. Rain
03. Äon
04. Relikt (guest vocals by Mario Klausner, ex-Pungent Stench)
05. Stonefall
06. Leaving Towards Spring (guest vocals by J.J., Harakiri For The Sky)
07. Amnesty
08. Storm of Light (CD/ Digital only)
09. Horizon (CD/ Digital only)
|DUNE (Groove/Thrash, Arabie Saoudite) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le titre "Insidious" extrait de son premier EP Years Of Chains paru le mois dernier.
|ASSIMILATOR (Groove/Thrash, USA) offre son nouvel EP Expelled into Suffering en écoute intégrale. Sortie aujourd'hui sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Tracklist :
1. Expelled into Suffering
2. Nocturnal Forge
3. Changeling
4. I Am
|ADON (Black/Death, USA) sortira son premier long-format éponyme le 2 août via Neuropa Records aux formats CD et LP. Tracklist :
1. Ascension [6:09]
2. Æther [5:27]
3. Adon [16:44]
4. Azimuth [5:19]
5. Axiom [3:48]
6. Æon [11:04]
|LUCIFERICON (Death Metal, Pays-Bas) sort ce jour son nouvel EP Sabatraxas sur Invictus Productions. Tracklist :
1. Sabatraxas
2. Paradoxicon / Lucifericon
3. Alogos vel Sethos
4. Khidir's Urn (live)
5. Qliphotic Trance (live)
6. Sevenfold (live)
|WHARFLURCH (Death/Doom, USA) offre sa nouvelle compilation Shittier/Slimier en écoute intégrale. Sortie aujourd'hui chez Gurgling Gore et Dawnbreed Records. Tracklist :
1. Shit Rains Down
2. Enochian Curse
3. Death Toll Horror
4. Headless God
5. The Empty Spaces
6. Wormwood Palace
7. From Ixaxaar to Xibalba
|EARTH SHIP (Sludge/Doom, Allemagne) a mis en ligne le morceau "Ghost Town" extrait de son nouvel album Soar à venir le 9 août via TDL Records. Tracklist :
1. Shallow
2. Soar
3. Ghost Town
4. Radiant
5. Ethereal Limbo
6. Acrid Haze
7. Bereft
8. Daze and Delights
|YR (Black Metal, Norvège) vient de sortir son premier EP Maanelyst sur Hellstain Productions. Tracklist :
1. Doed og begravet
2. Kvessa Tunger
3. Nidhogg
4. Stormtatt
5. Offernatt
|Le nouvel album d'ULTRA VOMIT (Metal parodique, France) intitulé Ultra Vomit et le pouvoir de la puissance sortira le 27 septembre sur Verycords. Après en avoir dévoilé la pochette il y a quelques jours, c'est aujourd'hui la tracklist et un premier extrait, "La puissance du pouvoir", qui vous sont proposés :
01. Kings Of Poop
02. Dead Robot Zombie Cop From Outer Space 2
03. Le Coq
04. Doigts De Metal
05. Toxoplasma Gondii (Felinus Sanctus)
06. Ricard Peinard
07. Mortal Konkass
08. The Gruge
09. Tikawahukwa
10. Patatas Bravas (featuring Crisix)
11. Mouss 2 Mass (featturing Mouss de Mass)
12. Auto-Thunes
13. Ültrus Crew
14. GPT (À L’instant)
15. Mollo Sur Le Caca
16. La Puissance Du Pouvoir
17. A.N.U.S
|POISON RUÏN (Post-Punk / Heavy Metal, USA) sortira le 2 août prochain via Relapse Records un nouveau EP intitulé Confrere. En voici un premier extrait avec le morceau-titre à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Intro
02. Confrere
03. Attrition
04. Interlude
05. Execute
06. Laid Waste
07. Sanctuary
