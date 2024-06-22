ACOD (Melodic Black/Death, France) propose une version live du morceau "Habentis Maleficia" qui ouvre son nouvel album Versets noirs sort en avril sur Hammerheart Records. Elle a été filmée au Lions Metal Festival.
TOTENGOTT (Doom/Black/Thrash, Espagne) a dévoilé une vidéo pour le morceau "The Architect" tiré de son nouvel opus Beyond the Veil prévu le 12 juillet via Hammerheart Records. Tracklist :
1. Inner Flame
2. Sons of the Serpent
3. Marrow of the Soul
4. The Architect
5. Beyond the Veil Part I: Mirrors of Doom
6. Beyond the Veil Part II: Necromancer
7. The Golden Crest (The Ritual, The Curse, The Path, The Light)
REZET (Thrash Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le titre "Duck & Cover" extrait de son nouvel album éponyme à venir le 30 août sur Violent Creek Records. Tracklist :
01. Opus 1984.2
02. Time To Die
03. Unholy Grail
04. Duck & Cover
05. Burning Prophets
06. Together Apart
07. Prisoner Of Fate
08. Killing Spree
09. Atmosfear
10. True As Lies (feat. Lips)
11. World War Z
12. Into The Abyss
