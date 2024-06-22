»

(Lien direct) TOTENGOTT (Doom/Black/Thrash, Espagne) a dévoilé une vidéo pour le morceau "The Architect" tiré de son nouvel opus Beyond the Veil prévu le 12 juillet via Hammerheart Records. Tracklist :



1. Inner Flame

2. Sons of the Serpent

3. Marrow of the Soul

4. The Architect

5. Beyond the Veil Part I: Mirrors of Doom

6. Beyond the Veil Part II: Necromancer

7. The Golden Crest (The Ritual, The Curse, The Path, The Light)



