Les news du 25 Juin 2024

News
Les news du 25 Juin 2024 Feral - Uprising - The Shiva Hypothesis - Ixion - Krokmitën - Mind Your Head!! - Pneuma Hagion - Spectral Wound - Akhlys
»
(Lien direct)
FERAL (Swedeath, Suède) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album intitulé To Usurp The Thrones qui sortira cet été via Transcending Obscurity Records. "Stripped Of Flesh" s'écoute ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band UPRISING (Black Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé le titre "While the World is Burning" extrait de son nouveau disque III à venir le 19 juillet sur AOP Records. Tracklist :

1. Eternal Mantra [6:39]
2. Uprise III [7:05]
3. Raise a Glass [6:36]
4. A Message to the Hypocrites [4:08]
5. While the World Is Burning [7:55]
6. Brace Yourself [8:05]

»
(Lien direct)
THE SHIVA HYPOTHESIS (Blackened Death Metal, Pays-Bas) sortira son nouvel EP Faustian Restlessness le 29 juin en auto-production. Tracklist :

01. The Perilous Journey of the Soul
02. The Unyielding Flesh
03. Faustian Restlessness
04. Vox Rubetarum

»
(Lien direct)
IXION (Atmospheric Doom Metal, France) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "The Advent" extrait de son nouvel EP Restriction paru le 14 juin en auto-production.

»
(Lien direct)
KROKMITËN (Experimental Death Metal, Québec) a sorti hier son nouvel opus intitulé THETA avec John Longstreth (Origin, Neurectomy, Hate Eternal ...). Vous pouvez l'écouter ci-dessous et le télécharger gratuitement sur le site du combo.

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band MIND YOUR HEAD!! (Metal/Grind/Hardcore, Bordeaux) sortira son nouvel album Last Stop Before Hell le 28 juin. Deux extraits sont en ligne sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

01. Surrender Is Not A Option
02. Wrong Risk Insurance
03. Ditched
04. I' m A Fraud
05. It Crawls
06. Survival Paranoia
07. Summer Is Coming
08. The Match And The Straw
09. Wish Them A Heart Attack
10. Feedback Loop
11. Hammer Therapy

»
(Lien direct)
Le nouvel album de PNEUMA HAGION (Death Metal, USA) aura pour titre From Beyond et sortira le 30 août prochain sur Everlasting Spew Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Harbinger Of Dissolution" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Harbinger Of Dissolution
02. Resurrected Abominations
03. Lurking Beyond Time And Space
04. Those Who Obey
05. The Temple Fires
06. Aeon
07. The Light Of Long-Dead Stars
08. All Worlds Enslaved
09. Archon

»
(Lien direct)
SPECTRAL WOUND (Black Metal, Canada) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Songs Of Blood And Mire le 23 août sur Profound Lore Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Aristocratic Suicidal Black Metal" :

01. Fevers And Suffering
02. At Wine-Dark Midnight In Mouldering Halls
03. Aristocratic Suicidal Black Metal
04. The Horn Marauding
05. Less And Less Human, O Savage Spirit
06. A Coin Upon The Tongue
07. Twelve Moons In Hell

»
(Lien direct)
AKHLYS (Black Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé House Of The Black Geminus le 5 juillet prochain via Debemur Morti Productions. Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. The Mask Of Night-speaking
02. Maze Of Phobetor
03. Through The Abyssal Door
04. Black Geminus
05. Sister Silence, Brother Sleep
06. Eye Of The Daemon - Daemon I
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser + AxGxB
25 Juin 2024

