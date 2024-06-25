»

(Lien direct) MIND YOUR HEAD!! (Metal/Grind/Hardcore, Bordeaux) sortira son nouvel album Last Stop Before Hell le 28 juin. Deux extraits sont en ligne sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :



01. Surrender Is Not A Option

02. Wrong Risk Insurance

03. Ditched

04. I' m A Fraud

05. It Crawls

06. Survival Paranoia

07. Summer Is Coming

08. The Match And The Straw

09. Wish Them A Heart Attack

10. Feedback Loop

11. Hammer Therapy



<a href="https://mindyourhead1.bandcamp.com/album/last-stop-before-hell">Last Stop Before Hell de MIND YOUR HEAD!!</a>