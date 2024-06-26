»

(Lien direct) ASHEN HORDE (Progressive Black Metal, USA) sortira un nouvel EP intitulé Decayed le 9 août à l'occasion des dix ans de la sortie de son premier opus. Il contiendra trois nouveaux morceaux, un réenregistrement et douze titres piochés dans ses enregistrements ne figurant pas sur des longs-formats. Les détails :



A Portent Among the Debris

The Reaping

Euphoric Lament

Baited Breath (2024 re-recording of a song from the debut album, Sanguinum Vindicta)



CD bonus tracks:



Archaic Convictions (standalone single, 2021)

Black Curse (limited cassette, 2021)

Wisdom of the Witless (limited cassette, 2021)

Roar of the Wyrm (Tintregen EP, 2019)

The Entity (Tintregen EP, 2019)

The Torture Cycle (Tintregen EP, 2019)

Mourning Due (Tintregen EP, 2019)

A Semblance of Normalcy (standalone single, 2019)

Arisen (The Alchemist 7”, 2017)

Fallen (The Alchemist 7”, 2017)

Cerement (Nine Plague vinyl-only bonus track, 2016)

Echthros (Echthros 7”, 2015)



