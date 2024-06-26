|
Les news du 26 Juin 2024
News
Les news du 26 Juin 2024 Incessant - Killing Spree - Sear Bliss - Noxis - Paradise In Flames - Ashen Horde - The Depressick
|INCESSANT (Black/Death, Irlande) sortira son nouvel EP Entropic Aeons le 26 juillet via Repose Records. Tracklist :
1. Of Disillusion and Doctrine
2. Upon the Cosmic Pyre
3. Ephemeral Sanctity
4. Transient Oblivion
5. Entropy of Archons
|KILLING SPREE (Free Jazz/Death Metal, France) sortira son nouvel opus Camouflage le 13 septembre sur Klonosphere/Season of Mist.
|SEAR BLISS (Atmospheric Black Metal, Hongrie) offre son nouvel album Heavenly Down en streaming complet. Sortie le 28 juin chez Hammerheart Records. Tracklist :
1. Infinite Grey
2. Watershed
3. The Upper World
4. Heavenly Down
5. Forgotten Deities
6. The Winding Path
7. Chasm
8. Feathers in Ashes
|NOXIS (Death Metal, USA) offre à cette adresse l'écoute intégrale de son premier longue-durée Violence Inherent In The System à l'occasion de sa sortie vendredi via Rotted Life (USA) et Dawnbreed Records (Europe). Tracklist :
01. Skullcrushing Defilement
02. Blasphemous Mausoleum for the Wicked
03. Paths of Visceral Fears
04. Abstemious, Pious Writ of Life
05. Torpid Consumption
06. Excursion
07. Horns Echo over Chorazim
08. Violence Inherent In The System
09. Tense and Forlorn
10. Emanations of the Sick
11. Surfin’ Blood Futile (physical edition bonus track)
|PARADISE IN FLAMES (Black Metal, Brésil) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Black Wings" extrait de son nouveau disque Blindness paru le 14 juin dernier.
|ASHEN HORDE (Progressive Black Metal, USA) sortira un nouvel EP intitulé Decayed le 9 août à l'occasion des dix ans de la sortie de son premier opus. Il contiendra trois nouveaux morceaux, un réenregistrement et douze titres piochés dans ses enregistrements ne figurant pas sur des longs-formats. Les détails :
A Portent Among the Debris
The Reaping
Euphoric Lament
Baited Breath (2024 re-recording of a song from the debut album, Sanguinum Vindicta)
CD bonus tracks:
Archaic Convictions (standalone single, 2021)
Black Curse (limited cassette, 2021)
Wisdom of the Witless (limited cassette, 2021)
Roar of the Wyrm (Tintregen EP, 2019)
The Entity (Tintregen EP, 2019)
The Torture Cycle (Tintregen EP, 2019)
Mourning Due (Tintregen EP, 2019)
A Semblance of Normalcy (standalone single, 2019)
Arisen (The Alchemist 7”, 2017)
Fallen (The Alchemist 7”, 2017)
Cerement (Nine Plague vinyl-only bonus track, 2016)
Echthros (Echthros 7”, 2015)
|THE DEPRESSICK (Atmospheric/Depressive Post-Black Metal, Mexique) sortira son nouvel album Faded.exe le 19 juillet sur Tragedy Productions/End My Life Records. Tracklist :
1. Shattered Heart
2. Greywave
3. HCI
4. Indlandsis
5. Papillon (Part I)
6. Papillon (Part II)
7. Gray Ocean (Piano Version)
Merci pour la découverte de KILLING SPREE, il va falloir que je me penche sur leur cas.
Et cool pour le retour de SEAR BLISS !
26/06/2024 10:47
Et cool pour le retour de SEAR BLISS !