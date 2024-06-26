chargement...

Les news du 26 Juin 2024

News
Les news du 26 Juin 2024 Tribulation - Blood Incantation - Incessant - Killing Spree - Sear Bliss - Noxis - Paradise In Flames - Ashen Horde - The Depressick
»
(Lien direct)
TRIBULATION (Dark Rock, Suède) vient de partager un nouveau single. Il s'agit du titre "Saturn Coming Down" à découvrir en vidéo ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
BLOOD INCANTATION (Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Absolute Elsewhere le 4 octobre prochain sur Century Media Records. Enregistré aux Hansa Tonstudios de Berlin (Tangerine Dream, Eloy, Brian Eno...), celui-ci a été produit par Arthur Rizk. On y retrouvera également les participations de Thorsten Quaeschning (Tangerine Dream), Nicklas Malmqvist du groupe Hällas (synthétiseur, piano, mellotron...) et Malte Gericke de Sijjin (ex-Necros Christos). Voici le tracklisting :

01. The Stargate (20:20)
02. The Message (23:23)

»
(Lien direct)
INCESSANT (Black/Death, Irlande) sortira son nouvel EP Entropic Aeons le 26 juillet via Repose Records. Tracklist :

1. Of Disillusion and Doctrine
2. Upon the Cosmic Pyre
3. Ephemeral Sanctity
4. Transient Oblivion
5. Entropy of Archons

»
(Lien direct)
KILLING SPREE (Free Jazz/Death Metal, France) sortira son nouvel opus Camouflage le 13 septembre sur Klonosphere/Season of Mist.

»
(Lien direct)
SEAR BLISS (Atmospheric Black Metal, Hongrie) offre son nouvel album Heavenly Down en streaming complet. Sortie le 28 juin chez Hammerheart Records. Tracklist :

1. Infinite Grey
2. Watershed
3. The Upper World
4. Heavenly Down
5. Forgotten Deities
6. The Winding Path
7. Chasm
8. Feathers in Ashes

»
(Lien direct)
NOXIS (Death Metal, USA) offre à cette adresse l'écoute intégrale de son premier longue-durée Violence Inherent In The System à l'occasion de sa sortie vendredi via Rotted Life (USA) et Dawnbreed Records (Europe). Tracklist :

01. Skullcrushing Defilement
02. Blasphemous Mausoleum for the Wicked
03. Paths of Visceral Fears
04. Abstemious, Pious Writ of Life
05. Torpid Consumption
06. Excursion
07. Horns Echo over Chorazim
08. Violence Inherent In The System
09. Tense and Forlorn
10. Emanations of the Sick
11. Surfin’ Blood Futile (physical edition bonus track)

»
(Lien direct)
PARADISE IN FLAMES (Black Metal, Brésil) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Black Wings" extrait de son nouveau disque Blindness paru le 14 juin dernier.

»
(Lien direct)
ASHEN HORDE (Progressive Black Metal, USA) sortira un nouvel EP intitulé Decayed le 9 août à l'occasion des dix ans de la sortie de son premier opus. Il contiendra trois nouveaux morceaux, un réenregistrement et douze titres piochés dans ses enregistrements ne figurant pas sur des longs-formats. Les détails :

A Portent Among the Debris
The Reaping
Euphoric Lament
Baited Breath (2024 re-recording of a song from the debut album, Sanguinum Vindicta)

CD bonus tracks:

Archaic Convictions (standalone single, 2021)
Black Curse (limited cassette, 2021)
Wisdom of the Witless (limited cassette, 2021)
Roar of the Wyrm (Tintregen EP, 2019)
The Entity (Tintregen EP, 2019)
The Torture Cycle (Tintregen EP, 2019)
Mourning Due (Tintregen EP, 2019)
A Semblance of Normalcy (standalone single, 2019)
Arisen (The Alchemist 7”, 2017)
Fallen (The Alchemist 7”, 2017)
Cerement (Nine Plague vinyl-only bonus track, 2016)
Echthros (Echthros 7”, 2015)

»
(Lien direct)
THE DEPRESSICK (Atmospheric/Depressive Post-Black Metal, Mexique) sortira son nouvel album Faded​.​exe le 19 juillet sur Tragedy Productions/End My Life Records. Tracklist :

1. Shattered Heart
2. Greywave
3. HCI
4. Indlandsis
5. Papillon (Part I)
6. Papillon (Part II)
7. Gray Ocean (Piano Version)
26 Juin 2024

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Lestat citer
Lestat
26/06/2024 10:47
Merci pour la découverte de KILLING SPREE, il va falloir que je me penche sur leur cas.
Et cool pour le retour de SEAR BLISS !

