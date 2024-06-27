»

(Lien direct) DOOMRAISER (Doom Metal, Italie) sortira son nouvel album Cold Grave Marble le 2 octobre sur Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :



01. Dark Omens (latin speech by Mario “The Black” Di Donato)

02. Last Christmas I Gave You My Death

03. Once Upon The Fireflies (organ and strings by Il Diavolo Misterioso)

04. Profondo Nero/Life In Black (guitar solo by James Murphy, screaming vocals by Flegias)

05. Cold Grave Marble (Winter Moon) (desperate scream by Veronica G.)

06. Without A Shadow

07. The Great Void (bonus track On CD, MC and Digital only)

08. Filthy Shades Of Death (storytelling intro by Nequam, organ and strings by Il Diavolo Misterioso)

09. Continuum Pt. 2&3 (Ultima Luce)

10. Buio



