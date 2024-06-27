|
Les news du 27 Juin 2024
Gjendød - Drift into Black - Agrypnie - Artach - Iselder - Winter Eternal - Doomraiser
|Découvrez ci-dessous le nouveau disque de GJENDØD (Black Metal, Norvège), Livskramper, qui paraît demain sur Osmose Productions. Tracklist :
1. Å ule mot feil måne
2. Livskramper
3. Gendød
4. Skumringsliv
5. Byttingen
6. Under dekke
7. Død manns skygge
8. I nattens land
|»
|DRIFT INTO BLACK (Gothic/Doom, USA) propose son nouvel opus Voices Beneath the Rubble en streaming complet à cette adresse. Sortie demain chez Black Lion Records. Tracklist :
1. The Horns of Despair
2. In Turmoil
3. The Great Machine
4. Voices Beneath the Rubble
5. Last Hope
6. Forever King
7. Blood Storm
8. What's Left In The Fire
9. Turning Of The Tide
10. December
|»
|AGRYPNIE (Progressive/Post-Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel album Erg le 13 septembre via AOP Records. Tracklist :
1. Aus rauchlosem Feuer
2. Meer ohne Wasser
3. Sturm
4. Blut
5. Entität
6. Stunde des Wolfes
7. Geister
8. Unter Sandessen und verscharrt
|»
|ARTACH (Epic Black Metal, Canada) sortira un nouvel EP baptisé Sgrios le 6 juillet qui emprunte une direction plus "industrielle". L'enregistrement sera suivi par un long-format aux sonorités plus classiques pour le groupe, à venir cet automne sur Adirondack Black Mass. Tracklist de l'EP :
1. Frozen Factory - 3:00
2. The Black Hole - 3:32
3. Super-Cybernetic - 3:18
4. Atomic Cabaret - 3:04
Durée totale : 12:55
|»
|Le one-man band ISELDER (Black Metal, Pays-de-Galles) sortira son nouveau disque Gogoniant le 15 septembre chez Marwolaeth Records. Tracklist :
1. Saeson
2. Rebellion
3. Anti-Imperial Black Metal
4. Linguicide
5. Foreigner
6. Not My King
7. Tyranny
8. Flame Of Glyndwr
|»
|WINTER ETERNAL (Melodic Black Metal, Grèce) offre son nouvel opus Echoes of Primordial Gnosis en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie demain via Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :
1. Echoes of Primordial Wisdom (Goddess Athena - Greece)
2. Two Heavens as One (Miyamoto Musashi - Japan)
3. Battle Cry (William Wallace - Scotland)
4. The Serpent's Curse (God Bida - Uganda)
5. Voices (instrumental)
6. Bending the Fabric of Reality (Common Human)
7. Sacrifice for Glory (Iphigenia - Greece)
8. The Keeper of Sorrows (Goddess Oizys - Greece)
|»
|DOOMRAISER (Doom Metal, Italie) sortira son nouvel album Cold Grave Marble le 2 octobre sur Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :
01. Dark Omens (latin speech by Mario “The Black” Di Donato)
02. Last Christmas I Gave You My Death
03. Once Upon The Fireflies (organ and strings by Il Diavolo Misterioso)
04. Profondo Nero/Life In Black (guitar solo by James Murphy, screaming vocals by Flegias)
05. Cold Grave Marble (Winter Moon) (desperate scream by Veronica G.)
06. Without A Shadow
07. The Great Void (bonus track On CD, MC and Digital only)
08. Filthy Shades Of Death (storytelling intro by Nequam, organ and strings by Il Diavolo Misterioso)
09. Continuum Pt. 2&3 (Ultima Luce)
10. Buio
