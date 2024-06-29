Jason, Jackson & Eric a écrit : *FAREWELL FROM DRIPPING DECAY*



Through a series of thorough discussions on the matter, the three of us (Jason, Jackson & Eric) have decided that Dripping Decay will cease to exist effective immediately due to the conduct of our guitar player, Neil Smith. Over the course of our involvement with Neil, we have been subjected to repeated verbally abusive outbursts, condescending statements claiming that we are replaceable and unimportant, vindictive comments about former band mates and other bands in the scene, as well as pathological lies regarding all manner of issues including recent troubling allegations of disturbing behavior in Neil’s personal life. This is the final straw and we see no alternative but to put an end to the band.



We are doing this with the full awareness of the negative impact to ourselves both personally and financially as well as the collateral damage to our label, booking agent and every venue, promoter and band that was scheduled to participate in our upcoming tour, not the least of which was Molder, who had routing dates, hotel accommodations and a van rental all in place to make this happen. We are sick over this and can only state that the one thing more disagreeable than terminating this band was to continue enduring the above stated behavior one moment longer. We have done everything in our power to make as many affected parties whole again, but truly there is no way to reverse every detrimental result from this decision and for that we sincerely apologize.

All of our remaining merchandise will be given to Satanik Royalty Records as soon as possible to be sold or distributed as they please in a small attempt to remunerate them for their countless hours of promotion and assistance. Funds generated from purchases of these items WILL NOT GO TO ANY BAND MEMBER OF DRIPPING DECAY, but rather will fund an honest record label which will continue to foster new extreme music talent.



If you enjoy our music, please keep doing so. Despite the tragic circumstances that have put an end to Dripping Decay, these records were made with a lot of heart and hard work and we stand behind them as artistic statements.

We hold no malice or ill will towards Neil and hope that he will make the necessary efforts to take accountability and make restitution for his actions. That being said, we are putting an end to Dripping Decay and as such, we strongly urge you to reconsider supporting any new music released under the Dripping Decay moniker should it ever be released. It has nothing to do with us.

We would like to thank all of you in a proper fashion and so one additional post will be added to our page in the coming weeks as we lack the space to do so here.



Thank you for your support and understanding,



-Jason, Jackson and Eric