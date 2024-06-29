chargement...

Cosmic Jaguar
 Cosmic Jaguar - El era del ... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
HOULE pour l'album "Ciel Cendre et Misère Noire"
HOULE pour l'album "Ciel Ce... (I)
Par Lestat		   
Missing Link
 Missing Link - Watch Me Bleed (C)
Par AxGxB		   
This Ending
 This Ending - Crowned In Blood (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 26 Juin 2024
 Les news du 26 Juin 2024 - ... (N)
Par Lestat		   
Hyperdontia
 Hyperdontia - Harvest Of Ma... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Lethal Blaster
 Lethal Blaster - Velocidad ... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Gel
 Gel - Only Constant (C)
Par Dearthside		   
Sol
 Sol - Promethean Sessions (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Scattered Remnants
 Scattered Remnants - Procre... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Anges de la Mort
 Anges de la Mort - Notre to... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 20 Juin 2024
 Les news du 20 Juin 2024 - ... (N)
Par Yz		   
LIXIVIAT FESTIVAL #2
 LIXIVIAT FESTIVAL #2 - Bloc... (R)
Par Sagamore		   
Evoked
 Evoked - Immoral Arts (EP) (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   

Les news du 29 Juin 2024

News
Les news du 29 Juin 2024 God Dethroned - Beast in Black - 200 Stab Wounds - Abigorum - Hate Forest - Aeon Winds - Torrefy - Sanctuarium - Deceased - Exuvial - Spacecorpse - Zeit - King Zog - Madicide - Struck a Nerve - Scurrilous - Dripping Decay - Gel
»
(Lien direct)
GOD DETHRONED (Death Mélodique, Hollande) a déjà mis en ligne le vidéo clip du titre "Rat Kingdom", extrait de l'album The Judas Paradox qui verra le jour chez Reigning Phoenix Music le 6 septembre 2024.


»
(Lien direct)
BEAST IN BLACK (Heavy Power Metal, Finlande) a tourné une vidéo pour son single "Power of the Beast" disponible chez Nuclear Blast.

»
(Lien direct)
200 STAB WOUNDS (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) nous propose de visionner le clip de son titre "Gross Abuse" extrait de l'album Manual Manic Procedures qui sortira le 28 juin chez Metal Blade Records.

»
(Lien direct)
ABIGORUM (Black Metal, Georgie) présente le clip de "Die Blutflamme" extrait de son album Foretatste of Justice à paraître le 13 août chez Satanath Records.


»
(Lien direct)
HATE FOREST (Black Metal, Ukraine), via Osmose Productions, a mis en ligne l'intégralité de son nouvel EP Justice composé des 4 titres suivants :
1. Merciless Cold-Blooded Revenge
2. Rattenkönig
3. Stronghold
4. Izium Forest

»
(Lien direct)
AEON WINDS (Symphonic Black Metal, Slovaquie) va rééditer sa première démo Aeon (2010) via ATMF en version digipak étendue et remixée. Tracklist :

1) Aeon (03:20)
2) To The Darkness He Went (06:30)
3) Between the Dawn and the Dusk (06:30)
4) Unwanted Truth (04:27)
5) Born From The Stars I (03:59)
6) Born From The Stars II (02:45)
7) On The Wings Of Ravens (03:15)
8) A Forest (The Cure cover) (08:13)
9) Long Dead Dreams (05:06)
10) The First Rays Of The Moon (04:30)
11) When The Lights Fade Out (05:05)
12) One Hundred Years (The Cure cover) (06:36)

Total Running Time: 1:00:43

»
(Lien direct)
TORREFY (Blackened Thrash Metal, Canada) propose en écoute le morceau "Enslaved New World" issu de son nouvel album Necronomisongs dont la sortie est programmée pour cet automne.

»
(Lien direct)
SANCTUARIUM (Death Metal, Espagne) sortira son nouveau disque Melted and Decomposed le 3 septembre sur Me Saco Un Ojo Records (LP) et BlackSeed Productions (CD). Tracklist :

1. Abhorrent Excruciation In Reprisal [9:24]
2. Exultant Dredge Of Nameless Tombs [11:07]
3. Phlegmatic Convulsions [9:35]
4. Sadisic Cremation Of Emaciated Offal [8:22]
5. The Disembodied Grip Of Putrescine Stench [9:50]

»
(Lien direct)
DECEASED (Thrash/Death/Heavy, USA) sortira son nouvel opus Children of the Morgue le 30 août chez Hells Headbangers Records. Tracklist :

1. Destination: Morgue
2. Children of the Morgue
3. Turn to Wither
4. Terrornaut
5. The Reaper is Nesting
6. Uninvited Dirge
7. The Grave Digger
8. Eerie Wavelengths
9. Fed to Mother Earth
10. Skull with the Vacant Stare
11. Brooding Lament
12. Farewell (Taken to Forever)


»
(Lien direct)
EXUVIAL (Progressive Technical Death Metal, USA) a posté une vidéo pour son nouveau single "Subterranean Swarm"

»
(Lien direct)
SPACECORPSE (Sci-Fi Technical Death Metal/Deathcore, USA) a dévoilé le morceau-titre de son premier EP Shapeshifter qui sort le 26 juillet en auto-production.

»
(Lien direct)
ZEIT (Black/Doom, Allemagne) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau-titre qui ouvre son nouvel EP Grollwerfer paru le mois dernier en auto-production.

»
(Lien direct)
KING ZOG (Doom Metal, Australie) sortira son nouvel album Second Dawn le 31 juillet sur Rue Morgue Records. Tracklist :

1. Scelestic Dusk
2. Rat King
3. Hollow Man Blues
4. Creep On
5. Madagascar Tree
6. Brute Beast
7. Aruna, Sunmonger
8. Second Dawn

»
(Lien direct)
MADICIDE (Thrash/Groove, Pays-de-Galles) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le titre "Nicotine Love" extrait de son premier long-format éponyme à venir en auto-production numérique le 5 juilley. Tracklist :

Nicotine Love
The Pit and the Pendulum
Ozymandias
Killing Machine
... Our King in Yellow
Trapped in Purgatory
Into the Dark
TommyKnockers
[Bonus Track] Death March

»
(Lien direct)
STRUCK A NERVE (Thrash/Crossover, UK) vient de sortir son premier single "Nocturnal Terror".

»
(Lien direct)
SCURRILOUS (Grind/Death, France) a sorti hier son 1er EP Necromantik Self Devourment via France Black Death Grind. Le titre "Carnage" s'écoute ci-dessous :

Tracklist :
1. Carnage
2. Necromantik Self Devourment
3. The Feast of Shadows
4. We Hate Everyone
5. Torment (Demo 2021)


»
(Lien direct)
DRIPPING DECAY (Death Metal, USA) c'est terminé. Le groupe vient de l'annoncer dans un communiqué Facebook quelque peu résigné :

Jason, Jackson & Eric a écrit : *FAREWELL FROM DRIPPING DECAY*

Through a series of thorough discussions on the matter, the three of us (Jason, Jackson & Eric) have decided that Dripping Decay will cease to exist effective immediately due to the conduct of our guitar player, Neil Smith. Over the course of our involvement with Neil, we have been subjected to repeated verbally abusive outbursts, condescending statements claiming that we are replaceable and unimportant, vindictive comments about former band mates and other bands in the scene, as well as pathological lies regarding all manner of issues including recent troubling allegations of disturbing behavior in Neil’s personal life. This is the final straw and we see no alternative but to put an end to the band.

We are doing this with the full awareness of the negative impact to ourselves both personally and financially as well as the collateral damage to our label, booking agent and every venue, promoter and band that was scheduled to participate in our upcoming tour, not the least of which was Molder, who had routing dates, hotel accommodations and a van rental all in place to make this happen. We are sick over this and can only state that the one thing more disagreeable than terminating this band was to continue enduring the above stated behavior one moment longer. We have done everything in our power to make as many affected parties whole again, but truly there is no way to reverse every detrimental result from this decision and for that we sincerely apologize.
All of our remaining merchandise will be given to Satanik Royalty Records as soon as possible to be sold or distributed as they please in a small attempt to remunerate them for their countless hours of promotion and assistance. Funds generated from purchases of these items WILL NOT GO TO ANY BAND MEMBER OF DRIPPING DECAY, but rather will fund an honest record label which will continue to foster new extreme music talent.

If you enjoy our music, please keep doing so. Despite the tragic circumstances that have put an end to Dripping Decay, these records were made with a lot of heart and hard work and we stand behind them as artistic statements.
We hold no malice or ill will towards Neil and hope that he will make the necessary efforts to take accountability and make restitution for his actions. That being said, we are putting an end to Dripping Decay and as such, we strongly urge you to reconsider supporting any new music released under the Dripping Decay moniker should it ever be released. It has nothing to do with us.
We would like to thank all of you in a proper fashion and so one additional post will be added to our page in the coming weeks as we lack the space to do so here.

Thank you for your support and understanding,

-Jason, Jackson and Eric

»
(Lien direct)
GEL (Hardcore, USA) sortira le 16 août prochain un nouveau EP intitulé Persona via Blue Grape Music. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le clip de "Persona" :

01. Mirage (YouTube)
02. Shame
03. Persona
04. Martyr
05. Vanity
29 Juin 2024
29 Juin 2024

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
