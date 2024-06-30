chargement...

Calcine
 Calcine - Common Love Commo... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Cosmic Jaguar
 Cosmic Jaguar - El era del ... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
HOULE pour l'album "Ciel Cendre et Misère Noire"
HOULE pour l'album "Ciel Ce... (I)
Par Lestat		   
Missing Link
 Missing Link - Watch Me Bleed (C)
Par AxGxB		   
This Ending
 This Ending - Crowned In Blood (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 26 Juin 2024
 Les news du 26 Juin 2024 - ... (N)
Par Lestat		   
Hyperdontia
 Hyperdontia - Harvest Of Ma... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Lethal Blaster
 Lethal Blaster - Velocidad ... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Gel
 Gel - Only Constant (C)
Par Dearthside		   
Sol
 Sol - Promethean Sessions (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Scattered Remnants
 Scattered Remnants - Procre... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Anges de la Mort
 Anges de la Mort - Notre to... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Les news du 20 Juin 2024
 Les news du 20 Juin 2024 - ... (N)
Par Yz		   
LIXIVIAT FESTIVAL #2
 LIXIVIAT FESTIVAL #2 - Bloc... (R)
Par Sagamore		   

Les news du 30 Juin 2024

News
Les news du 30 Juin 2024 Deteriorot - Necronomicon Ex Mortis
»
(Lien direct)
DETERIOROT (Death Metal, USA) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Return to Rot" extrait de son album comeback The Rebirth paru l'année dernière sur Xtreem Music.

»
(Lien direct)
NECRONOMICON EX MORTIS (Horror Death Metal, USA) a publié une "lyric video" pour le titre "Jason Lives" qui clôture son nouvel EP You and Your Friends Are Dead: Game Over sorti hier en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. My Bloody Valentine - 5:50
2. Leprechaun - 3:35
3. In the Mouth of Madness - 4:59
4. The Dead Zone - 4:02
5. Jason Lives - 5:43
EP Length: 24:11
Thrasho Keyser
30 Juin 2024

