(Lien direct) NECRONOMICON EX MORTIS (Horror Death Metal, USA) a publié une "lyric video" pour le titre "Jason Lives" qui clôture son nouvel EP You and Your Friends Are Dead: Game Over sorti hier en auto-production. Tracklist :



1. My Bloody Valentine - 5:50

2. Leprechaun - 3:35

3. In the Mouth of Madness - 4:59

4. The Dead Zone - 4:02

5. Jason Lives - 5:43

EP Length: 24:11



