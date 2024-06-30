Les news du 30 Juin 2024
News
Les news du 30 Juin 2024 Deteriorot - Necronomicon Ex Mortis
|»
|DETERIOROT (Death Metal, USA) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Return to Rot" extrait de son album comeback The Rebirth paru l'année dernière sur Xtreem Music.
|
|»
|NECRONOMICON EX MORTIS (Horror Death Metal, USA) a publié une "lyric video" pour le titre "Jason Lives" qui clôture son nouvel EP You and Your Friends Are Dead: Game Over sorti hier en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. My Bloody Valentine - 5:50
2. Leprechaun - 3:35
3. In the Mouth of Madness - 4:59
4. The Dead Zone - 4:02
5. Jason Lives - 5:43
EP Length: 24:11
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène
Par Lestat
Par AxGxB
Par Jean-Clint
Par Lestat
Par AxGxB
Par Jean-Clint
Par Dearthside
Par Sosthène
Par AxGxB
Par Sosthène
Par Yz
Par Sagamore