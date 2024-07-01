chargement...

Les news du 1 Juillet 2024

News
Les news du 1 Juillet 2024 Judgement-Day - Ellende - Impact Approved - Defiled
»
(Lien direct)
JUDGEMENT-DAY (Psychological Horror Slam, USA) vient de mettre en ligne son EP intitulé Emotionally Unavailable. Tracklist :

1. Not Every Season Is For Growing
2. All These Prescriptions Aren’t Enough
3. Working For God In A Godless World
4. Psych Ward Socks

»
(Lien direct)
ELLENDE (Black Metal Atmosphérique, Autriche) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel opus intitulé Todbringerin qui sortira le 30 août via AOP Records. Celui-ci se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Am Sterbebett der Zeit
2. Ballade auf den Tod
3. Verehrung
4. Scherben Teil I
5. Scherben Teil II
6. Versprochen…
7. Verachtung
8. Am Ende stirbst du allein

»
(Lien direct)
IMPACT APPROVED (Melodic Death Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne une vidéo live du titre "Ventus et Ignis" filmée lors du concert du groupe au Rockhouse Festival le 1er juin. Le morceau est issu du nouvel album Way of the Warrior paru le mois dernier sur Wormholedeath.

»
(Lien direct)
DEFILED (Death Metal, Japon) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Horror Beyond Horror qui sortira le 20 septembre via Season Of Mist. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. Smoke And Mirrors
2. Horror Beyond Horror
3. Syndicate
4. The Alchemy
5. Demagogue
6. The Terminal Phase
7. Trojan Horse
8. Spectrum Of Fear
9. The Crook And Flail
10. Replicator Dynamics
11. Equinox
12. The Chains
13. Psychopomp
14. To See Behind The Wall

Thrasho Lestat + Jean-Clint + Keyser
1 Juillet 2024

