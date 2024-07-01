IMPACT APPROVED (Melodic Death Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne une vidéo live du titre "Ventus et Ignis" filmée lors du concert du groupe au Rockhouse Festival le 1er juin. Le morceau est issu du nouvel album Way of the Warrior paru le mois dernier sur Wormholedeath.
DEFILED (Death Metal, Japon) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Horror Beyond Horror qui sortira le 20 septembre via Season Of Mist. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. Smoke And Mirrors
2. Horror Beyond Horror
3. Syndicate
4. The Alchemy
5. Demagogue
6. The Terminal Phase
7. Trojan Horse
8. Spectrum Of Fear
9. The Crook And Flail
10. Replicator Dynamics
11. Equinox
12. The Chains
13. Psychopomp
14. To See Behind The Wall
Par AxGxB
Par Keyser
Par Sakrifiss
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène
Par Lestat
Par AxGxB
Par Jean-Clint
Par Lestat
Par AxGxB
Par Jean-Clint
Par Dearthside
Par Sosthène
Par AxGxB