Les news du 2 Juillet 2024

News
Les news du 2 Juillet 2024 Laceration - Inerth - Mourners Lament - Rot Coven - Cryptic Hatred - Magnadur - Violence System
»
(Lien direct)
LACERATION (Death / Thrash, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé I Erode qui sortira le 26 juillet via 20 Buck Spin. "Strangled By Hatred" se découvre ici :

»
(Lien direct)
INERTH (Death/Doom/Industrial/Sludge, Espagne) propose son nouvel EP Hybris en streaming complet ci-dessous. Sortie le 5 juillet via Abstract Emotions. Tracklist :

1. Midlife Wasteland [3:33]
2. Oblivion [6:05]
3. Fentanyl [3:16]
4. A.I. [5:25]

»
(Lien direct)
MOURNERS LAMENT (Doom/Death, Chili) a publié le titre "Ocaso" issu de son nouveau disque A Grey Farewell qui sort le 2 août sur Personal Records. Tracklist :

1. Towards Abandonment [10:58]
2. Changes [13:27]
3. Ocaso [7:26]
4. The Clear Distance [12:29]
5. In A White Room [9:18]
6. Mass Eulogy [10:22]

»
(Lien direct)
ROT COVEN (Industrial Death/Sludge, USA) sortira son premier long-format Nightmares Devour The Waking World le août chez Aesthetic Death. Tracklist :

Phase I:
01. Blood Pours Out of the Sun
02. Feast of the Rotted Mother
03. Antimatter Halo
04. Queen of the Void
05. Those Who Worship Fallen Stars

Phase II:
01. Inverted Chasm
02. Psychological Contamination Zone
03. Accretion Disk Necropolis

»
(Lien direct)
CRYPTIC HATRED (Death Metal, Finlande) offre son nouvel opus Internal Torment en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 5 juillet via Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :

01. Death Is Upon You
02. Breeding of Evil
03. Chasm of Void
04. Homicidal Intentions
05. Mesmerized by the Malignant Gaze
06. Tomb of Desecration
07. Mauled To Flesh
08. Beyond Hatred
09. The Passage
10. Internal Torment

»
(Lien direct)
MAGNADUR (Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) a dévoilé le morceau "Dog of Baskerville" extrait de son nouvel album Unholy Punisher prévu le 6 septembre.

»
(Lien direct)
VIOLENCE SYSTEM (Symphonic Death Metal, USA) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau-titre de son nouvel EP Chronophobia à venir le 5 juillet sur Dark Sails Entertainment.
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
2 Juillet 2024

