CRYPTIC HATRED (Death Metal, Finlande) offre son nouvel opus Internal Torment en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 5 juillet via Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :
01. Death Is Upon You
02. Breeding of Evil
03. Chasm of Void
04. Homicidal Intentions
05. Mesmerized by the Malignant Gaze
06. Tomb of Desecration
07. Mauled To Flesh
08. Beyond Hatred
09. The Passage
10. Internal Torment
