(Lien direct) CRYPTIC HATRED (Death Metal, Finlande) offre son nouvel opus Internal Torment en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 5 juillet via Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :



01. Death Is Upon You

02. Breeding of Evil

03. Chasm of Void

04. Homicidal Intentions

05. Mesmerized by the Malignant Gaze

06. Tomb of Desecration

07. Mauled To Flesh

08. Beyond Hatred

09. The Passage

10. Internal Torment