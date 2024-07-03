»

(Lien direct) CHUBBY & THE GANG (Punk Rock, Royaume-Uni) sortira son nouvel album intitulé And Then There Was... le 6 octobre prochain sur Flatsplot Records. En voici un deuxième extrait avec le titre "To Be Young" à découvrir ci-dessous :



01. Neither The Day, Nor The Hour

02. There's A Devil In The Jukebox

03. To Be Young

04. The Bonnie Banks

05. The Ravelin

06. Anticop

07. Some To Make You Better, Some To Make You Sick

08. To Fade Away

09. Company I Don't Want To Keep

10. Love Song (A Response)

11. Since You Said Goodbye

12. Trepanning

13. A Lust For More

14. Wish You Were Here

15. Two Hearts

16. Cocaine Sunday



<a href="https://flatspotrecords.bandcamp.com/album/fsr77-and-then-there-was">FSR77 - And Then There Was... de Chubby And The Gang</a>



