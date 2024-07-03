chargement...

Les news du 3 Juillet 2024

News
Les news du 3 Juillet 2024 Swallow The Sun - Aposento - Death Racer - Thirteen Goats - Liminal Shroud - Ira Tenax - Chubby & The Gang
»
(Lien direct)
SWALLOW THE SUN (Doom/death, Finlande) nous propose le vidéo clip de son dernier single, "Innocence Was Long Forgotten", sorti chez
Century Media Records le 2 juillet.

»
(Lien direct)
APOSENTO (Death Metal, Espagne) a mis en ligne via son label Xtreem Music l'intégralité de son nouvel album No Safe Heaven, paru le 2 juillet. Cela s'écoute ici :


»
(Lien direct)
DEATH RACER (Black/Speed, Autriche) propose en écoute le morceau "Imola '94 (From Gravel to Grave)" issu de son premier long-format From Gravel to Grave prévu le 26 juillet sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Motormentor
2. Nordschleife
3. Inverted Crossroads
4. C.F.S.O.D.C
4. Imola '94 (From Gravel to Grave)
5. Racers of Death
6. Traumatized In Traffic Jam Ejection
7. S.M. Death Worship

»
(Lien direct)
THIRTEEN GOATS (Death/Thrash/Groove, Canada) a dévoilé une vidéo pour le titre "Murder Lives in the Heart" tiré de son nouveau disque Capricorn Rising à venir le 12 juillet chez Exitus Stratagem Records. Tracklist :

1. Sign of the Goat (4:53)
2. Murder Lives in the Heart (5:30)
3. A Wolf in Shepherd’s Clothing (4:10)
4. Global Fuckup (3:57)
5. Beheading Zoo (3:44)
6. Permission to Die (3:48)
7. Beating the Disease (4:24)
8. Goats of War (5:25)
9. Animal Kingdom (6:19)

»
(Lien direct)
LIMINAL SHROUD (Black Metal, Canada) offre son nouvel opus Visions of Collapse en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie vendredi via Willowtip Records. Tracklist :

1. Nocturnal Phosphoresence
2. Nucleonic Blight
3. Resolve
4. Malaspina
5. The Carving Scythe

»
(Lien direct)
IRA TENAX (Death/Heavy, Allemagne) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "The Last Endeavor" extrait de son nouvel album Dark Awakening paru le 13 juin sur MDD Records.

»
(Lien direct)
CHUBBY & THE GANG (Punk Rock, Royaume-Uni) sortira son nouvel album intitulé And Then There Was... le 6 octobre prochain sur Flatsplot Records. En voici un deuxième extrait avec le titre "To Be Young" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Neither The Day, Nor The Hour
02. There's A Devil In The Jukebox
03. To Be Young
04. The Bonnie Banks
05. The Ravelin
06. Anticop
07. Some To Make You Better, Some To Make You Sick
08. To Fade Away
09. Company I Don't Want To Keep
10. Love Song (A Response)
11. Since You Said Goodbye
12. Trepanning
13. A Lust For More
14. Wish You Were Here
15. Two Hearts
16. Cocaine Sunday
Thrasho Sosthène + Keyser + AxGxB
3 Juillet 2024

