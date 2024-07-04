chargement...

Les news du 4 Juillet 2024

News
Les news du 4 Juillet 2024 Abiosis - Trog - Abramelin - Avmakt - Firtan - Bloodcross - Onchocerciasis Esophagogastroduodenoscopy - Ireful - Cranial Disorder - RIIP FEST
»
(Lien direct)
ABIOSIS (Death Metal, Etats-Unis), via son label Brutal Mind, vient de publier l'intégralité de son deuxième album intitulé Hollowing the Mortal Form.

»
(Lien direct)
TROG (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) a mis l'intégralité de son premier LP Horrors Beyond en écoute sur sa chaîne YouTube :


»
(Lien direct)
ABRAMELIN (Death Metal, Australie) a dévoilé la pochette de son nouveau disque Sins Of The Father dont la sortie est programmée courant octobre sur Hammerheart Records. Tracklist :

1. Conflagration of the Dreamers
2. The Gory Hole
3. Sins of the Father
4. Man’s Best Friend
5. Last Rite
6. Shell of a Man
7. Deceased Estate
8. Meet the Meat
9. Street Art
10. You Bleed, I Feed

»
(Lien direct)
AVMAKT (Black Metal, Norvège) sortira son premier album intitulé Satanic Inversion Of.... le 30 août prochain sur Peaceville Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Poison Reveal" :

01. Ordinance
02. Poison Reveal
03. Sharpening Blades Of Cynicism
04. Towing Oblivion
05. Charred
06. Doubt And The Void

»
(Lien direct)
FIRTAN (Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel opus Ethos le 13 septembre via AOP Records. Tracklist :

1. Hrenga (feat. guest vocals of J.J. [Harakiri For The Sky / Karg])
2. Zores
3. Contra Vermes
4. Arkanum
5. Wermut hoch am Firmament (feat. guest vocals of L.G. [Ellende])
6. Moloch
7. Ruakh
8. Komm herbei, schwarze Nacht
9. Wenn sich mir einst alle Ringe schließen

»
(Lien direct)
BLOODCROSS (Black Metal, Finlande) propose son premier full-length Gravebound en streaming complet. Sortie demain sur Personal Records. Tracklist :

1. Warbeasts [5:09]
2. Nemesis Reborn [5:46]
3. Beyond Flesh [5:32]
4. Pale Avenger [5:09]
5. Gravebound [5:27]
6. Devil Speed [4:17]
7. Howling Spirits [7:39]

»
(Lien direct)
ONCHOCERCIASIS ESOPHAGOGASTRODUODENOSCOPY (Brutal Slam Death) a posté le morceau "Facial Gutting" issu de son nouvel EP The Fallen Lament qui sort le 19 juillet chez Stillbirth Records / Gore House Productions. Tracklist :

1. The Fallent Lament, Paralytikus Ascends(1:21)
2. Warmth of the Womb (3:31)
3. Stult Carnality (2:29)
4. Facial Gutting (feat. Kiryu Zhang) (2:59)

Durée totale : 10:21

»
(Lien direct)
IREFUL (Thrash Metal, Italie) a dévoilé le morceau "Evil Genius" extrait de son premier longue-durée Agents of Doom prévu le 16 juillet via Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

1. I, Caligula
2. ...And God Will Take its Ones
3. Agents of Doom
4. Ireful
5. Blackhearted Master
6. Exiles for Metal
7. A.B.Normal
8. Evil Genius

»
(Lien direct)
CRANIAL DISORDER (Brutal Death, Indonésie) offre l'écoute intégrale de son premier long-format Congenital Depravity à venir le 10 juillet sur Lethal Scissor Records. Tracklist :

01. Kobar Bumi
02. The Remained Lust
03. Perpetual Dismemberment
04. Period of Atrocity
05. Inebriated Flesh
06. Exalting the Perversion
07. Compulsive Savagery
08. Traitor

»
(Lien direct)
La 8e édition du RIIP FEST arrive à grands pas. Petit rappel :

1/ La billetterie en ligne sera clôturée jeudi 4 juillet à 23h59
2/ Nouveautés 2024 : food truck à pizzas et bar extérieur avec RiipBeer brassée par les Canailles de Rochecorbon (37)
3/ 75% des pass 2 jours ont été vendus et 95% des pass T-shirt également

Dates : vendredi 5 et samedi 6 juillet 2023
Lieu : espace Oésia, Notre-Dame d'Oé (Indre-et-Loire, 37) à 10 min de Tours
Têtes d'affiche : THE ACACIA STRAIN (USA) / HARMS WAY (USA) / BIRDS IN ROW (France)

Site web : https://www.riipfest.com/riipfest
Billetterie : https://www.helloasso.com/associations/riipost-association/evenements/riipfest-viii
Page événement facebook : https://www.facebook.com/events/1305618210135415
Thrasho Sosthène + Keyser + AxGxB
4 Juillet 2024

