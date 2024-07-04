»

(Lien direct) ABRAMELIN (Death Metal, Australie) a dévoilé la pochette de son nouveau disque Sins Of The Father dont la sortie est programmée courant octobre sur Hammerheart Records. Tracklist :



1. Conflagration of the Dreamers

2. The Gory Hole

3. Sins of the Father

4. Man’s Best Friend

5. Last Rite

6. Shell of a Man

7. Deceased Estate

8. Meet the Meat

9. Street Art

10. You Bleed, I Feed