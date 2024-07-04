|
Les news du 4 Juillet 2024
Les news du 4 Juillet 2024 Decompose to Ashes - Horned Almighty - Ellende - Abiosis - Trog - Abramelin - Avmakt - Firtan - Bloodcross - Onchocerciasis Esophagogastroduodenoscopy - Ireful - Cranial Disorder - RIIP FEST
|DECOMPOSE TO ASHES (Black Metal, République Tchèque) met en libre écoute son premier album Pod plameny Severu, sorti le 30 juin dernier chez Necroeucharist Productions.
|
|»
|HORNED ALMIGHTY (Black Metal, Danemark) propose en écoute l'intégralité de son nouvel et septième album, Contagion Zero, qui sortira officiellement le 5 juillet chez Soulseller Records.
|
|»
|ELLENDE (Black Metal Atmosphérique, Autriche) a dévoilé un "official track" de son album Todbringerin à paraître le 30 août chez
AOP Records. Il s'agit du titre "Verachtung".
|
|»
|ABIOSIS (Death Metal, Etats-Unis), via son label Brutal Mind, vient de publier l'intégralité de son deuxième album intitulé Hollowing the Mortal Form.
|
|»
|TROG (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) a mis l'intégralité de son premier LP Horrors Beyond en écoute sur sa chaîne YouTube :
|
|»
|ABRAMELIN (Death Metal, Australie) a dévoilé la pochette de son nouveau disque Sins Of The Father dont la sortie est programmée courant octobre sur Hammerheart Records. Tracklist :
1. Conflagration of the Dreamers
2. The Gory Hole
3. Sins of the Father
4. Man’s Best Friend
5. Last Rite
6. Shell of a Man
7. Deceased Estate
8. Meet the Meat
9. Street Art
10. You Bleed, I Feed
|
|»
|AVMAKT (Black Metal, Norvège) sortira son premier album intitulé Satanic Inversion Of.... le 30 août prochain sur Peaceville Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Poison Reveal" :
01. Ordinance
02. Poison Reveal
03. Sharpening Blades Of Cynicism
04. Towing Oblivion
05. Charred
06. Doubt And The Void
|
|»
|FIRTAN (Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel opus Ethos le 13 septembre via AOP Records. Tracklist :
1. Hrenga (feat. guest vocals of J.J. [Harakiri For The Sky / Karg])
2. Zores
3. Contra Vermes
4. Arkanum
5. Wermut hoch am Firmament (feat. guest vocals of L.G. [Ellende])
6. Moloch
7. Ruakh
8. Komm herbei, schwarze Nacht
9. Wenn sich mir einst alle Ringe schließen
|
|»
|BLOODCROSS (Black Metal, Finlande) propose son premier full-length Gravebound en streaming complet. Sortie demain sur Personal Records. Tracklist :
1. Warbeasts [5:09]
2. Nemesis Reborn [5:46]
3. Beyond Flesh [5:32]
4. Pale Avenger [5:09]
5. Gravebound [5:27]
6. Devil Speed [4:17]
7. Howling Spirits [7:39]
|
|»
|ONCHOCERCIASIS ESOPHAGOGASTRODUODENOSCOPY (Brutal Slam Death) a posté le morceau "Facial Gutting" issu de son nouvel EP The Fallen Lament qui sort le 19 juillet chez Stillbirth Records / Gore House Productions. Tracklist :
1. The Fallent Lament, Paralytikus Ascends(1:21)
2. Warmth of the Womb (3:31)
3. Stult Carnality (2:29)
4. Facial Gutting (feat. Kiryu Zhang) (2:59)
Durée totale : 10:21
|
|»
|IREFUL (Thrash Metal, Italie) a dévoilé le morceau "Evil Genius" extrait de son premier longue-durée Agents of Doom prévu le 16 juillet via Xtreem Music. Tracklist :
1. I, Caligula
2. ...And God Will Take its Ones
3. Agents of Doom
4. Ireful
5. Blackhearted Master
6. Exiles for Metal
7. A.B.Normal
8. Evil Genius
|
|»
|CRANIAL DISORDER (Brutal Death, Indonésie) offre l'écoute intégrale de son premier long-format Congenital Depravity à venir le 10 juillet sur Lethal Scissor Records. Tracklist :
01. Kobar Bumi
02. The Remained Lust
03. Perpetual Dismemberment
04. Period of Atrocity
05. Inebriated Flesh
06. Exalting the Perversion
07. Compulsive Savagery
08. Traitor
|
Il y a que moi qui pense à la pub de "La laitière" en regardant cette pochette d'Ellende ?
|
