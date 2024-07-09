Les news du 9 Juillet 2024
Les news du 9 Juillet 2024 CrusHuman - Dune - Nihilect - 1349 - Invocation - Blitzkrieg - Nails - Nile - Moose Cult - Servant - Devourer - Gates Open - Zeit - Lethal Technology
|1349 (Black Metal, Norvège) nous dévoile un nouvel extrait de son prochain album The Wolf & the King qui sortira le 4 octobre chez
Season of Mist. Il s'agit du titre "Shadow Point".
|INVOCATION (Black / Death Metal, Chili) sortira son premier album intitulé The Archaic Sanctuary (Ritual Body Postures) le 20 septembre prochain via Iron Bonehead Productions. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Ecstatic Trance" à découvrir ci-dessous :
|
|BLITZKRIEG (Heavy Metal, Royaume-Uni) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son album éponyme qui sortira le 6 septembre via Mighty Music. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. You Won’t Take Me Alive
2. The Spider
3. Dragon’s Eye
4. If I Told You
5. Vertigo
6. Above The Law (Pull The Trigger Pt. 3)
7. I Am His Voice
8. The Night He Came Home (Halloween)
9. On Olympus High (instrumental)
10. Aphrodite’s Kiss
|NAILS (Hardcore / Grindcore, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel opus Every Bridge Burning qui sortira le 30 août via Nuclear Blast. "Give Me The Painkiller" se découvre ici :
|NILE (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel opus intitulé The Underworld Awaits Us All qui sortira le 23 août via Napalm Records. "To Strike With Secret Fang" s'écoute ici :
|MOOSE CULT (Heavy/Doom, Angleterre) sortira son nouveau disque Book of the Machines le 6 septembre chez Eat Lead and Die Music. Tracklist :
1. Erewhon
2. Death Meditation
3. Curse of Creation
4. Earth(l)ing
5. Gateway to Evolving Thought
6. Headless Cult
7. Book of the Machines
|SERVANT (Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel opus Death Devil Magick le 20 septembre via AOP Records. Tracklist :
1. Void
2. Temple
3. Sin
4. Devil
5. Hope
6. Fury
7. Death
8. Litany
9. Magick
|DEVOURER (Black/Death, Suède) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Folly of Two" tiré de son nouvel album The Wicked Ones sorti en mai en auto-production.
|GATES OPEN (Melodic Death/Thrash, Finlande) sortira son nouvel EP Black Clouds Over The World le 4 octobre sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :
1. Nightmares Coming True
2. Black Clouds Over The World
3. Poison Nurse
4. Gates Of North
5. Preys And Predators
6. Gates Of Rock
|ZEIT (Black/Doom, Allemagne) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "Funkstille" issu de son nouvel EP Grollwerfer paru en auto-production en mai dernier.
|LETHAL TECHNOLOGY (Industrial Progressive Death Metal, Suisse) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Factory" extrait de son premier long-format Mechanical Era (2022) qui sera réédité par Wormholedeath le 2 août. Tracklist :
1. Forbidden Flesh
2. Factory
3. Mechanical Era
4. Steel Body
5. New Hope
6. The Final Day
7. Programmed World
8. You Are My Target
9. Iron and Ice
10. Digital God
