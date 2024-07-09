»

(Lien direct) BLITZKRIEG (Heavy Metal, Royaume-Uni) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son album éponyme qui sortira le 6 septembre via Mighty Music. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :



1. You Won’t Take Me Alive

2. The Spider

3. Dragon’s Eye

4. If I Told You

5. Vertigo

6. Above The Law (Pull The Trigger Pt. 3)

7. I Am His Voice

8. The Night He Came Home (Halloween)

9. On Olympus High (instrumental)

10. Aphrodite’s Kiss



