Les news du 9 Juillet 2024

News
Les news du 9 Juillet 2024 CrusHuman - Dune - Nihilect - 1349 - Invocation - Blitzkrieg - Nails - Nile - Moose Cult - Servant - Devourer - Gates Open - Zeit - Lethal Technology
»
(Lien direct)
1349 (Black Metal, Norvège) nous dévoile un nouvel extrait de son prochain album The Wolf & the King qui sortira le 4 octobre chez
Season of Mist. Il s'agit du titre "Shadow Point".

»
(Lien direct)
INVOCATION (Black / Death Metal, Chili) sortira son premier album intitulé The Archaic Sanctuary (Ritual Body Postures) le 20 septembre prochain via Iron Bonehead Productions. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Ecstatic Trance" à découvrir ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
BLITZKRIEG (Heavy Metal, Royaume-Uni) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son album éponyme qui sortira le 6 septembre via Mighty Music. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. You Won’t Take Me Alive
2. The Spider
3. Dragon’s Eye
4. If I Told You
5. Vertigo
6. Above The Law (Pull The Trigger Pt. 3)
7. I Am His Voice
8. The Night He Came Home (Halloween)
9. On Olympus High (instrumental)
10. Aphrodite’s Kiss

»
(Lien direct)
NAILS (Hardcore / Grindcore, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel opus Every Bridge Burning qui sortira le 30 août via Nuclear Blast. "Give Me The Painkiller" se découvre ici :

»
(Lien direct)
NILE (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel opus intitulé The Underworld Awaits Us All qui sortira le 23 août via Napalm Records. "To Strike With Secret Fang" s'écoute ici :

»
(Lien direct)
MOOSE CULT (Heavy/Doom, Angleterre) sortira son nouveau disque Book of the Machines le 6 septembre chez Eat Lead and Die Music. Tracklist :

1. Erewhon
2. Death Meditation
3. Curse of Creation
4. Earth(l)ing
5. Gateway to Evolving Thought
6. Headless Cult
7. Book of the Machines

»
(Lien direct)
SERVANT (Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel opus Death Devil Magick le 20 septembre via AOP Records. Tracklist :

1. Void
2. Temple
3. Sin
4. Devil
5. Hope
6. Fury
7. Death
8. Litany
9. Magick

»
(Lien direct)
DEVOURER (Black/Death, Suède) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Folly of Two" tiré de son nouvel album The Wicked Ones sorti en mai en auto-production.

»
(Lien direct)
GATES OPEN (Melodic Death/Thrash, Finlande) sortira son nouvel EP Black Clouds Over The World le 4 octobre sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :

1. Nightmares Coming True
2. Black Clouds Over The World
3. Poison Nurse
4. Gates Of North
5. Preys And Predators
6. Gates Of Rock

»
(Lien direct)
ZEIT (Black/Doom, Allemagne) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "Funkstille" issu de son nouvel EP Grollwerfer paru en auto-production en mai dernier.

»
(Lien direct)
LETHAL TECHNOLOGY (Industrial Progressive Death Metal, Suisse) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Factory" extrait de son premier long-format Mechanical Era (2022) qui sera réédité par Wormholedeath le 2 août. Tracklist :

1. Forbidden Flesh
2. Factory
3. Mechanical Era
4. Steel Body
5. New Hope
6. The Final Day
7. Programmed World
8. You Are My Target
9. Iron and Ice
10. Digital God
Thrasho Keyser + Sosthène + AxGxB + Jean-Clint
9 Juillet 2024

