MAMMOTH CARAVAN (Doom/Stoner/Sludge, USA) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Tusks of Orion" extrait de son premier longue-durée Frostbitten Galaxy prévu le 4 octobre chez Blade Setter Records. Tracklist :
1. Absolute Zero
2. Cosmic Clairvoyance
3. Tusks Of Orion
4. Siege In The Stars
5. Prehistoric Spacefarer
6. Sky Burial
CRUSHUMAN (Death/Grind/Punk/Hardcore, USA) a signé sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie le 9 août de son premier long-format éponyme. Tracklist :
1. The Prophet
2. Galvanized
3. Code Grey
4. Champions Of Ruin
5. Jill The Ripper
6. Syko
7. Slock
8. Assassins Special
9. Lose Face
10. Death Is Watching
11. There Was Blood Everywhere
12. Cradle Of Judas
13. Hatchet Team
14. A Schizophrenics Nightmare
15. Genesis Theory
16. Crossed Out
17. Deep End
