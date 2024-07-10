»

CRUSHUMAN (Death/Grind/Punk/Hardcore, USA) a signé sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie le 9 août de son premier long-format éponyme. Tracklist :



1. The Prophet

2. Galvanized

3. Code Grey

4. Champions Of Ruin

5. Jill The Ripper

6. Syko

7. Slock

8. Assassins Special

9. Lose Face

10. Death Is Watching

11. There Was Blood Everywhere

12. Cradle Of Judas

13. Hatchet Team

14. A Schizophrenics Nightmare

15. Genesis Theory

16. Crossed Out

17. Deep End



