(Lien direct) THE SPIRIT (Black/Death Mélodique, Allemagne) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Songs Against Humanity qui sortira le 25 octobre via AOP Records. L'ensemble est à découvrir ici :



1. Against Humanity

2. Room 101

3. Cosmic Rain And Human Dust

4. Spectres Of Terror

5. Death Is My Salvation

6. The Horror In Human Form

7. Nothingness Forever

8. Orbiting Sol IV



<a href="https://artofpropaganda.bandcamp.com/album/songs-against-humanity">Songs Against Humanity de The Spirit</a>