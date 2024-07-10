|
Les news du 10 Juillet 2024
News
Les news du 10 Juillet 2024 Skelethal - Entheos - Funeral - Liminal Shroud - Kanonenfieber - Destruction - The Spirit - Temple Of Dread - Mammoth Caravan - Dune - Nihilect - Midnight Force - CrusHuman
|C'est vendredi que SKELETHAL (Death Metal, France) sortira sur Hells Headbangers Records son nouvel album intitulé Within Corrosive Continuums. Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Creation?
02. Spectrum Of Morbidity
03. Mesmerizing Flies At The Doors Of Death
04. Eyes Sewn Mouth Full
05. Upon the Immemorial Ziggurat
06. Fatal Abstraction
07. Within Corrosive Continuums
|
|»
|ENTHEOS (Deathcore Progressif, Etats-Unis) a tourné un clip pour le titre "All for Nothing", extrait de l'EP An End to Everything qui nous parviendra le 25 octobre depuis Metal Blade Records.
|
|»
|FUNERAL (Doom, Norvège) nous offre un nouveau single, "My Own Grave", du prochain album Gospel of Bones à paraître le 18 octobre chez Season of Mist.
|
|»
|LIMINAL SHROUD (Black Metal, Canada), propose via son label Willowtip Records l'écoute intégrale de son troisième album intitulé Visions of Collapse et paru le 5 juillet.
|
|»
|KANONENFIEBER (Black Metal, Allemagne) a sorti une nouvelle "Lyric Video" officielle pour son prochain album Die Urkatastrophe qui sortira le 20 septembre chez Century Media Records. Il s'agit du titre "Panzerhenker".
|
|»
|DESTRUCTION (Thrash Metal, Allemagne) nous propose un nouveau single "Fast as a Shark", disponible en ce 10 juillet chez Napalm Records.
|
|»
|THE SPIRIT (Black/Death Mélodique, Allemagne) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Songs Against Humanity qui sortira le 25 octobre via AOP Records. L'ensemble est à découvrir ici :
1. Against Humanity
2. Room 101
3. Cosmic Rain And Human Dust
4. Spectres Of Terror
5. Death Is My Salvation
6. The Horror In Human Form
7. Nothingness Forever
8. Orbiting Sol IV
|
|»
|TEMPLE OF DREAD (Death Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album intitulé God Of The Godless qui sortira le 4 octobre via Testimony Records. L'ensemble est à découvrir ci-dessous :
1. Carnage Ritual
2. Spawn Of Filth
3. Black Scream
4. Sacrificial Dawn
5. God Of The Godless
6. Prophetic Misanthropy
7. Monstrosity Divine
8. Terminal Putrefaction
9. Demise Of Olympus
|
|»
|MAMMOTH CARAVAN (Doom/Stoner/Sludge, USA) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Tusks of Orion" extrait de son premier longue-durée Frostbitten Galaxy prévu le 4 octobre chez Blade Setter Records. Tracklist :
1. Absolute Zero
2. Cosmic Clairvoyance
3. Tusks Of Orion
4. Siege In The Stars
5. Prehistoric Spacefarer
6. Sky Burial
|
|»
|DUNE (Groove/Thrash, Arabie Saoudite) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le titre "Sieve" qui ouvre son premier EP Years of Chains paru fin mai en auto-production.
|
|»
|NIHILECT (Technical Death Metal, USA) a dévoilé le morceau "The Sovereign Tongue" extrait de son premier EP Tapestry à venir le 2 août en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. The Sovereign Tongue
2. Heirloom
3. Lucid Terror
4. Surrendered Passages
5. Inviolable Sin
6. Jus Post Mortem
|
|»
|MIDNIGHT FORCE (Heavy Metal, Écosse) sortira son nouvel album Severan le 27 septembre via Dying Victims Productions.
1. Megas Alexandros
2. Three Empires Fall
3. Bergentrückung
4. The Fires of Nanyue
5. Choseon
6. Last Raider King
7. Sleeping City
8. Row, Massilians, Row
9. Severan
|
|»
|CRUSHUMAN (Death/Grind/Punk/Hardcore, USA) a signé sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie le 9 août de son premier long-format éponyme. Tracklist :
1. The Prophet
2. Galvanized
3. Code Grey
4. Champions Of Ruin
5. Jill The Ripper
6. Syko
7. Slock
8. Assassins Special
9. Lose Face
10. Death Is Watching
11. There Was Blood Everywhere
12. Cradle Of Judas
13. Hatchet Team
14. A Schizophrenics Nightmare
15. Genesis Theory
16. Crossed Out
17. Deep End
|
