THE SPIRIT (Black/Death Mélodique, Allemagne) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Songs Against Humanity qui sortira le 25 octobre via AOP Records. L'ensemble est à découvrir ici :
1. Against Humanity
2. Room 101
3. Cosmic Rain And Human Dust
4. Spectres Of Terror
5. Death Is My Salvation
6. The Horror In Human Form
7. Nothingness Forever
8. Orbiting Sol IV
TEMPLE OF DREAD (Death Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album intitulé God Of The Godless qui sortira le 4 octobre via Testimony Records. L'ensemble est à découvrir ci-dessous :
1. Carnage Ritual
2. Spawn Of Filth
3. Black Scream
4. Sacrificial Dawn
5. God Of The Godless
6. Prophetic Misanthropy
7. Monstrosity Divine
8. Terminal Putrefaction
9. Demise Of Olympus
MAMMOTH CARAVAN (Doom/Stoner/Sludge, USA) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Tusks of Orion" extrait de son premier longue-durée Frostbitten Galaxy prévu le 4 octobre chez Blade Setter Records. Tracklist :
1. Absolute Zero
2. Cosmic Clairvoyance
3. Tusks Of Orion
4. Siege In The Stars
5. Prehistoric Spacefarer
6. Sky Burial
CRUSHUMAN (Death/Grind/Punk/Hardcore, USA) a signé sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie le 9 août de son premier long-format éponyme. Tracklist :
1. The Prophet
2. Galvanized
3. Code Grey
4. Champions Of Ruin
5. Jill The Ripper
6. Syko
7. Slock
8. Assassins Special
9. Lose Face
10. Death Is Watching
11. There Was Blood Everywhere
12. Cradle Of Judas
13. Hatchet Team
14. A Schizophrenics Nightmare
15. Genesis Theory
16. Crossed Out
17. Deep End
