(Lien direct) BRAINSORE (Death/Grind, Italie) a mis en ligne le titre "The Mangrove Diaries" extrait de son premier long-format The Grip of the Naked Mind à venir le 2 août sur Time to Kill Records. Tracklist :



01. The Stinking Sinister

02. Sons Of Seznec

03. Harvest Red

04. In Life Is Coils

05. The Mangrove Diaries

06. The Amen Corner

07. When Hunger Saves

08. Mount Ashes

09. The Harder We Fall

10. Shrieks From Above

11. Adult Male

12. Beyond Recognition



