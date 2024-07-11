chargement...

Les news du 11 Juillet 2024

News
Les news du 11 Juillet 2024 Satan - Skelethal - Weaving Shadows - Brainsore - Berthold City - Warlust - Starspawn of Cthulhu - Deathless Void
»
(Lien direct)
SATAN (Heavy Metal, Royaume-Uni) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Songs In Crimson le 13 septembre prochain sur Metal Blade Records. En attendant d'avoir un premier extrait à se mettre sous la dent, voici déjà l'illustration signée Eliran Kantor.

»
(Lien direct)
SKELETHAL (Death Metal, France) offre son nouveau disque Within Corrosive Continuums en streaming complet. Sortie le 12 juillet sur Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :

1. Creation
2. Spectrum of Morbidity
3. Mesmerizing Flies at the Doors of Death
4. Eyes Sewn Mouth Full
5. Upon the Immemorial Ziggurat
6. Fatal Abstraction
7. Within Corrosive Continuums

»
(Lien direct)
WEAVING SHADOWS (Sludge/Stoner/Doom, USA) a dévoilé son nouveau single "Leech" tiré de son nouvel album.

»
(Lien direct)
BRAINSORE (Death/Grind, Italie) a mis en ligne le titre "The Mangrove Diaries" extrait de son premier long-format The Grip of the Naked Mind à venir le 2 août sur Time to Kill Records. Tracklist :

01. The Stinking Sinister
02. Sons Of Seznec
03. Harvest Red
04. In Life Is Coils
05. The Mangrove Diaries
06. The Amen Corner
07. When Hunger Saves
08. Mount Ashes
09. The Harder We Fall
10. Shrieks From Above
11. Adult Male
12. Beyond Recognition

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Where Did We Go Wrong?, le nouvel album des Californiens de BERTHOLD CITY (Hardcore, USA) sortira le 30 août proochain wur WAR Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "The Cost" à découvrir ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
WARLUST (Black/Death/Thrash, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel opus Sol Invictus In Umbrae Satanae le 27 septembre chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. In Concord & Euphoria
2. Serpent Crown
3. Between Apeiron & Plague
4. Sol Invictus In Umbrae Satanae
5. Forgotten Cult Of Chronos
6. The Followless
7. ...Of Gallows & Absurdity
8. Legio! Aeterna! Victrix!
9. Black Souls

»
(Lien direct)
STARSPAWN OF CTHULHU (Doom Metal, Italie) vient de sortir son premier full-length Alienum en auto-production. Tracklist :

1. Ruins of the Past
2. Ancient Visitors
3. Melodies from Another Dimension
4. Alien Crown 03:39
5. Yuggoth
6. Towards the Starlight
7. They Come at Night
8. Great Race of Yith

»
(Lien direct)
DEATHLESS VOID (Death/Black, Pays-Bas) sortira son premier longue-durée The Voluptuous Fire of Sin le 20 septembre via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Psychedelic Warfare
2. Vortex Climax
3. The Shattered Realms Of Man Become The Abyss
4. The Ecstasy Of Sin
5. Iside
6. Burning Shapes Without Form
7. Crossing The Threshold
8. Purple Triad
9. Curse Upon You
Thrasho AxGxB + Keyser
11 Juillet 2024

