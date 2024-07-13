»

(Lien direct) BOTTOMLESS (Doom Metal, Italie) et WITCHING ALTAR (Doom Metal, Brésil) sortiront un split intitulé Graveyard Thunder le 27 septembre chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :



1. Bottomless - Burning Of The Vampire [6:50]

2. Bottomless - Lightning In The Realms Of Death [6:29]

3. Bottomless - Shadows Call [6:02]

4. Witching Altar - Silence At The Cross [6:24]

5. Witching Altar - The Crypts Below [8:48]

6. Witching Altar - The Sadness [4:45]



