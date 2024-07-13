chargement...

Les news du 13 Juillet 2024

News
Les news du 13 Juillet 2024 Black Hole Deity - ColdCell - Venus - Thirteen Goats - Bottomless - Witching Altar - Blood Feast - Mages Terror - Culled - Xoth
»
(Lien direct)
BLACK HOLE DEITY (Death Metal, USA) vient de sortir son premier longue-durée Profane Geometry via Everlasting Spew Records. Tracklist :

01. Ex Nihilo (Intro)
02. Blast Pit
03. Crucible Knight
04. Profane Geometry
05. Hydrazine Vapours (Interlude)
06. Human Filet
07. Swarm Attack
08. Spell of Hecate
09. Cybernetic Inferno
10. Demons Beneath

»
(Lien direct)
COLDCELL (Black Metal, Suisse) a publié le titre "Meaningless" extrait de son nouvel album Age of Unreason prévu le 26 juillet via AOP Records. Tracklist :

1. Hope and Failure [7:32]
2. Dead to the World [8:04]
3. Left [5:56]
4. Solidarity or Solitude [5:46]
5. Meaningless feat. INEZONA [6:11]
6. Sink Our Souls [8:28]
7. Discord [4:52]

»
(Lien direct)
VENUS (Progressive/Technical Thrash Metal, Grèce) accueille deux nouveau membres : Nikos Parotidis (Among Ruins, ex-Aetherian) à la batterie et Manos Skoularakos (Blasteroid) à la basse. Le groupe en a profité pour publier une vidéo studio.

»
(Lien direct)
THIRTEEN GOATS (Death/Thrash/Groove, Canada) a sorti nouveau disque Capricorn Rising via Exitus Stratagem Records. Tracklist :

1. Sign of the Goat (4:53)
2. Murder Lives in the Heart (5:30)
3. A Wolf in Shepherd’s Clothing (4:10)
4. Global Fuckup (3:57)
5. Beheading Zoo (3:44)
6. Permission to Die (3:48)
7. Beating the Disease (4:24)
8. Goats of War (5:25)
9. Animal Kingdom (6:19)

»
(Lien direct)
BOTTOMLESS (Doom Metal, Italie) et WITCHING ALTAR (Doom Metal, Brésil) sortiront un split intitulé Graveyard Thunder le 27 septembre chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Bottomless - Burning Of The Vampire [6:50]
2. Bottomless - Lightning In The Realms Of Death [6:29]
3. Bottomless - Shadows Call [6:02]
4. Witching Altar - Silence At The Cross [6:24]
5. Witching Altar - The Crypts Below [8:48]
6. Witching Altar - The Sadness [4:45]

»
(Lien direct)
BLOOD FEAST (Thrash Metal, USA) offre son nouvel opus Infinite Evolution en écoute intégrale. Il est sorti hier chez Hells Headbangers Records. Tracklist :

1. Crafting Carnage
2. Ravaging The Loins Of Mary
3. Never Will I Die
4. Of Hell
5. Eye of Glass
6. Outbreak
7. The Preacher
8. Evilution
9. The Chosen

»
(Lien direct)
MAGES TERROR (Thrash/Black avec des membres de Pustilence, Portal et Vomitor, Australie) vient de sortir son premier long-format Damnations Sight sur Invictus Productions. Tracklist :

1. Serpent Bat
2. Paramount Specter Dust
3. Fane of the Slug Gods
4. Ruthless Guild
5. Presage
6. The Vomited Harvest
7. Master in the Black Cavern
8. Demon Bell
9. Vulgar Overlord
10. Damnations Sight

»
(Lien direct)
CULLED (Sludge/Doom/Grind, Canada) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Coercion" extrait de son nouvel EP Psycles à venir le 26 juillet sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Tracklist :

1. Trauma of History (7:22)
2. Psycles (1:45)
3. Coercion (3:14)
4. Halo of Flies (1:54)
5. Excision (Lost Cause) (6:40)

Durée totale : 20:57

»
(Lien direct)
XOTH (Sci-Fi Technical Death/Black/Thrash, USA) a récemment sorti son dernier album Exogalactic au format vinyle sur Dawnbreed Records.
Thrasho Keyser
13 Juillet 2024

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
