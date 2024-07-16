»

(Lien direct) INTOLERANCE (Death Metal, USA) offre son nouvel opus Waking Nightmares of an Endless Void en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 22 juillet sur Memento Mori (CD) et Godz ov War Productions (LP & K7). Tracklist :



1. Towards Perdition

2. Fade into Oblivion

3. The Dark Forest

4. Rite of Passage

5. Hand of Glory

6. Devourer of Worlds

7. Spontaneous Self-Awareness of the Void

8. Melting Skies



