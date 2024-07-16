BLIGHTED EYE (Progressive Death Metal, USA) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "A Reverent Stillness" extrait de son premier long-format Agony's Bespoke le 20 septembre via Beyond The Top Records. Tracklist :
1. Tragoedia
2. The Wounding
3. In Emnity
4. Howls from Beyond the Mist
5. A Feast for Worms
6. Pallid
7. Nightingale
8. A Reverent Stillness
9. Agony’s Bespoke
INTOLERANCE (Death Metal, USA) offre son nouvel opus Waking Nightmares of an Endless Void en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 22 juillet sur Memento Mori (CD) et Godz ov War Productions (LP & K7). Tracklist :
1. Towards Perdition
2. Fade into Oblivion
3. The Dark Forest
4. Rite of Passage
5. Hand of Glory
6. Devourer of Worlds
7. Spontaneous Self-Awareness of the Void
8. Melting Skies
