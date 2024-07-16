chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
94 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Earth Crisis
 Earth Crisis - All Out War ... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Pestilence
 Pestilence - Spheres (C)
Par Troll Traya		   
Les news du 13 Juillet 2024
 Les news du 13 Juillet 2024... (N)
Par Sosthène		   
Konkhra
 Konkhra - Weed Out the Weak (C)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
Severe Torture
 Severe Torture - Torn From ... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Skelethal
 Skelethal - Within Corrosiv... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Gjendød
 Gjendød - Livskramper (C)
Par Ash		   
Seth
 Seth - La France des maudits (C)
Par Tosh		   
Grave
 Grave - Into the Grave (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Yattering
 Yattering - Murder’s Concept (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 8 Juillet 2024
 Les news du 8 Juillet 2024 ... (N)
Par Lestat		   
Castle Rat
 Castle Rat - Into The Realm (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Sadus
 Sadus - The Shadow Inside (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Les news du 4 Juillet 2024
 Les news du 4 Juillet 2024 ... (N)
Par Lestat		   
Holycide
 Holycide - Towards Idiocracy (C)
Par Sosthène		   

Les news du 16 Juillet 2024

News
Les news du 16 Juillet 2024 Gaerea - Malasorte - Blighted Eye - Intolerance - Mortiferoth - Vanhelgd
»
(Lien direct)
GAEREA (Black Metal, Portugal) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son prochain opus intitulé Coma qui sortira prochainement via Season Of Mist. "Hope Shatters" s'écoute ci-dessous :

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band MALASORTE (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son premier long-format Apex Sovereignty le 11 novembre sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :

01. The Rift Is Now Open
02. Cerebral Pandemonium
03. Across The Frozen Tundra
04. Into The Killing Fields
05. Behind Closed Doors
06. Constellation Of The Wolf
07. Inscribed In Blood, Bound By Will
08. Slaying The Messengers
09. The Devil's Pact At Roanoke
10. Apex Sovereignty
11. Crowned In Astral Majesty

»
(Lien direct)
BLIGHTED EYE (Progressive Death Metal, USA) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "A Reverent Stillness" extrait de son premier long-format Agony's Bespoke le 20 septembre via Beyond The Top Records. Tracklist :

1. Tragoedia
2. The Wounding
3. In Emnity
4. Howls from Beyond the Mist
5. A Feast for Worms
6. Pallid
7. Nightingale
8. A Reverent Stillness
9. Agony’s Bespoke

»
(Lien direct)
INTOLERANCE (Death Metal, USA) offre son nouvel opus Waking Nightmares of an Endless Void en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 22 juillet sur Memento Mori (CD) et Godz ov War Productions (LP & K7). Tracklist :

1. Towards Perdition
2. Fade into Oblivion
3. The Dark Forest
4. Rite of Passage
5. Hand of Glory
6. Devourer of Worlds
7. Spontaneous Self-Awareness of the Void
8. Melting Skies

»
(Lien direct)
MORTIFEROTH (Death Metal, USA) vient d'éditer son dernier EP ... To The Abyss (novembre 2023) au format K7 sur Nihilistic Holocaust.

»
(Lien direct)
VANHELGD (Death Metal, Suède) vient de sortir son nouvel album Atropos Doctrina chez Dark Descent Records. Tracklist :

1. Saliga äro de dödfödda
2. Kom dödens tysta ängel
3. Ofredsår
4. I ovigd jord
5. Atropos Hymnarium
6. Galgdanstid
7. Kerernas törst
8. Gravjordsfrid
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
16 Juillet 2024

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Gaerea
 Gaerea
Black Metal - 2016 - Portugal		   
Vanhelgd
 Vanhelgd
Death / Doom - 2007 - Suède		   
Earth Crisis
All Out War (EP)
Lire la chronique
Uttertomb
Nebulas Of Self-Desecration
Lire la chronique
Konkhra
Weed Out the Weak
Lire la chronique
Nightrage
Remains Of A Dead World
Lire la chronique
Skelethal
Within Corrosive Continuums
Lire la chronique
Pestilence
Spheres
Lire la chronique
Scattered Remnants
Destined To Fail
Lire la chronique
Erzsébet
Six Hundred and Fifty
Lire la chronique
Grave
Into the Grave
Lire la chronique
Coffin Curse
The Continuous Nothing
Lire la chronique
Seth
La France des maudits
Lire la chronique
Yattering
Murder’s Concept
Lire la chronique
Take Offense
T​.​O​.​tality
Lire la chronique
Unearthly Rites
Ecdysis
Lire la chronique
Varices
The Undoing
Lire la chronique
Winter Eternal
Echoes of Primordial Gnosis
Lire la chronique
Rope Sect
Estrangement
Lire la chronique
Solar Temple / Dead Neanderthals
Embers Beget the Divine (Co...
Lire la chronique
Tenebro
Carne Umana (EP)
Lire la chronique
Sadus
The Shadow Inside
Lire la chronique
Necromantic Worship
Rites Of Resurrection (Comp...
Lire la chronique
Gjendød
Livskramper
Lire la chronique
Grisaille
Entre Deux Averses​.​.​. (E...
Lire la chronique
Black Sorcery
Plummeting Into The Hour Of...
Lire la chronique
Vale Of Pnath
Between The Worlds Of Life ...
Lire la chronique
Holycide
Towards Idiocracy
Lire la chronique
200 Stab Wounds
Manual Manic Procedures
Lire la chronique
Le Concile Des Fanges - Europe 2024
A/Oratos + Délétère + Ossua...
Lire le live report
Doska
Doska Og Vintey
Lire la chronique
Scattered Remnants
Inherent Perversion (EP)
Lire la chronique