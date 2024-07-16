Le one-man band MALASORTE (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son premier long-format Apex Sovereignty le 11 novembre sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :
01. The Rift Is Now Open
02. Cerebral Pandemonium
03. Across The Frozen Tundra
04. Into The Killing Fields
05. Behind Closed Doors
06. Constellation Of The Wolf
07. Inscribed In Blood, Bound By Will
08. Slaying The Messengers
09. The Devil's Pact At Roanoke
10. Apex Sovereignty
11. Crowned In Astral Majesty
BLIGHTED EYE (Progressive Death Metal, USA) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "A Reverent Stillness" extrait de son premier long-format Agony's Bespoke le 20 septembre via Beyond The Top Records. Tracklist :
1. Tragoedia
2. The Wounding
3. In Emnity
4. Howls from Beyond the Mist
5. A Feast for Worms
6. Pallid
7. Nightingale
8. A Reverent Stillness
9. Agony’s Bespoke
INTOLERANCE (Death Metal, USA) offre son nouvel opus Waking Nightmares of an Endless Void en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 22 juillet sur Memento Mori (CD) et Godz ov War Productions (LP & K7). Tracklist :
1. Towards Perdition
2. Fade into Oblivion
3. The Dark Forest
4. Rite of Passage
5. Hand of Glory
6. Devourer of Worlds
7. Spontaneous Self-Awareness of the Void
8. Melting Skies
