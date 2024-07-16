»

(Lien direct) MALASORTE (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son premier long-format Apex Sovereignty le 11 novembre sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :



01. The Rift Is Now Open

02. Cerebral Pandemonium

03. Across The Frozen Tundra

04. Into The Killing Fields

05. Behind Closed Doors

06. Constellation Of The Wolf

07. Inscribed In Blood, Bound By Will

08. Slaying The Messengers

09. The Devil's Pact At Roanoke

10. Apex Sovereignty

11. Crowned In Astral Majesty



<a href="https://malasorte.bandcamp.com/album/apex-sovereignty">Apex Sovereignty de Malasorte</a>