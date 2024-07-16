Les news du 16 Juillet 2024
|LOUDBLAST (Death Metal, France) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting de son nouvel album intitulé Altering Fates And Destinies prévu pour le 25 octobre via Listenable Records. Un premier extrait sera mis en ligne d'ici peu...
1. From Beyond II (The Return)
2. Putrid Age Of Decay
3. Crystal Skin
4. Miserable Failure
5. He Who Slumbers
6. Son Of Nameless Mist
7. Dark Allegiance
8. Inhale The Void
9. Cursed And Veiled
10. Fortress
11. They’ll Never Catch The Glint Of Sunlight Again (Bonus Track)
12. The Path To The End (Bonus Track)
13. Forbidden Pleasure (Bonus Track)
|
|»
|FULCI (Death Metal, Italie) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son album Duck Face Killings qui sortira le 9 août via 20 Buck Spin. "F*cked With A Broken Bottle" s'écoute ici :
|
|»
|KEITZER (Death Metal/Grindcore, Allemagne) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Pandemonium Humanitas qui sortira le 1er septembre via FDA Records. Le morceau-titre s'écoute ci-dessous :
|
|»
|GAEREA (Black Metal, Portugal) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son prochain opus intitulé Coma qui sortira prochainement via Season Of Mist. "Hope Shatters" s'écoute ci-dessous :
|
|»
|Le one-man band MALASORTE (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son premier long-format Apex Sovereignty le 11 novembre sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :
01. The Rift Is Now Open
02. Cerebral Pandemonium
03. Across The Frozen Tundra
04. Into The Killing Fields
05. Behind Closed Doors
06. Constellation Of The Wolf
07. Inscribed In Blood, Bound By Will
08. Slaying The Messengers
09. The Devil's Pact At Roanoke
10. Apex Sovereignty
11. Crowned In Astral Majesty
|
|»
|BLIGHTED EYE (Progressive Death Metal, USA) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "A Reverent Stillness" extrait de son premier long-format Agony's Bespoke le 20 septembre via Beyond The Top Records. Tracklist :
1. Tragoedia
2. The Wounding
3. In Emnity
4. Howls from Beyond the Mist
5. A Feast for Worms
6. Pallid
7. Nightingale
8. A Reverent Stillness
9. Agony’s Bespoke
|
|»
|INTOLERANCE (Death Metal, USA) offre son nouvel opus Waking Nightmares of an Endless Void en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 22 juillet sur Memento Mori (CD) et Godz ov War Productions (LP & K7). Tracklist :
1. Towards Perdition
2. Fade into Oblivion
3. The Dark Forest
4. Rite of Passage
5. Hand of Glory
6. Devourer of Worlds
7. Spontaneous Self-Awareness of the Void
8. Melting Skies
|
|»
|MORTIFEROTH (Death Metal, USA) vient d'éditer son dernier EP ... To The Abyss (novembre 2023) au format K7 sur Nihilistic Holocaust.
|
|»
|VANHELGD (Death Metal, Suède) vient de sortir son nouvel album Atropos Doctrina chez Dark Descent Records. Tracklist :
1. Saliga äro de dödfödda
2. Kom dödens tysta ängel
3. Ofredsår
4. I ovigd jord
5. Atropos Hymnarium
6. Galgdanstid
7. Kerernas törst
8. Gravjordsfrid
|
