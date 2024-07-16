»

(Lien direct) LOUDBLAST (Death Metal, France) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting de son nouvel album intitulé Altering Fates And Destinies prévu pour le 25 octobre via Listenable Records. Un premier extrait sera mis en ligne d'ici peu...



1. From Beyond II (The Return)

2. Putrid Age Of Decay

3. Crystal Skin

4. Miserable Failure

5. He Who Slumbers

6. Son Of Nameless Mist

7. Dark Allegiance

8. Inhale The Void

9. Cursed And Veiled

10. Fortress

11. They’ll Never Catch The Glint Of Sunlight Again (Bonus Track)

12. The Path To The End (Bonus Track)

13. Forbidden Pleasure (Bonus Track)