SARCATOR a écrit : “We are extremely pleased to announce that we have now signed with Century Media Records, who will be releasing our upcoming third full-length album. This is a huge next step for us as a band and we're ready to enter this new chapter with deathrashing fury and full force! Hope to have you all, supporters of the band, coming along for the ride as well! More info on the new album coming soon…but first come and see us on the European dates with Hellripper and Cloak!”