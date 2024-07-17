chargement...

Les news du 17 Juillet 2024

News
Les news du 17 Juillet 2024 Uprising - Krypticy - Arrd - Intöxicated - K.Y.M.I. - Warfarer - Temple Witch - Ireful - Ingurgitating Oblivion - Lovebites - Upon the Altar - Sarcator - Primordial
»
(Lien direct)
UPRISING (Black Metal, Allemagne) a mis en lien l'intégralité de son troisième album intitulé III qui sortira officiellement le 19 juillet chez AOP Records.

»
(Lien direct)
KRYPTICY (Death Metal, Espagne) offre son nouveau disque The Non-Return en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 22 juillet chez Memento Mori. Tracklist :

1. Infected Pharaoh
2. Hypatia's Heresy
3. Texas Chainsaw Massacre
4. The Void
5. The Water Street Butcher
6. UGH!
7. Krypticy
8. Virgins Recently Fucked Sacrifice

»
(Lien direct)
ARRD (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) a publié un single baptisé "Sarab". Le combo réside aux Pays-Bas mais ses membres viennent de Jordanie, du Liban et de Syrie, ce qui se reflète dans son concept artistique.

»
(Lien direct)
INTÖXICATED (Speed/Thrash, Allemagne) a dévoilé un nouveau single intitulé "Red Light Ripper" à travers une vidéo. Celui-ci figurera sur un EP à paraître dans le courant de l'année.

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band K.Y.M.I. (Death/Grind, Finlande) sortira cet automne son premier longue-durée Liha. Un extrait, "Raatelija", vient de faire surface.

»
(Lien direct)
WARFARER (Melodic Death/Folk, Finlande) sortira son premier long-format A Tale Beyond the Pale le 15 novembre via Inverse Records. Tracklist :

01. Heir Uncrowned
02. As the Portents Foretold
03 Brotherslayer
04 Bereaver
05. Betrayer
06. In the Gravelight
07. March Through the Endless Snow
08. The Gates to Realms Beyond

»
(Lien direct)
TEMPLE WITCH (Doom Metal, USA) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "This Too Shall Pass" extrait de son nouvel album Ocean Thousand, Mountain Thousand à venir le 30 août sur Wormholedeath. Tracklist :

1. Ocean Thousand
2. Knew It Once
3. This Too Shall Pass
4. Chase Tigers Away
5. Other Things
6. Motion

»
(Lien direct)
IREFUL (Thrash Metal, Italie), via la chaîne de son label Xtreem Music, a mis en ligne l'intégralité de son dernier album en date Agents of Doom, sorti le 16 juillet.


»
(Lien direct)
INGURGITATING OBLIVION (Death Metal Technique, Allemagne) a mis en ligne le teaser de son prochain et quatrième album Ontology of Nought, à paraître le 27 septembre chez Willowtip Records. Les précommandes seront ouvertes à partir du 26 juillet.


»
(Lien direct)
LOVEBITES (Heavy Power Metal, Japon) a mis en ligne l'extrait vidéo "We Are The Resurrection" issu de son album live Memorial for the Warrior Souls qui paraître le 28 août 2024 sur le label Victor en version double CD et Blu-ray.

»
(Lien direct)
UPON THE ALTAR (Black Death Metal, Pologne) nous offre l'écoute intégrale de son dernier album Descendants of Evil, qui sortira officiellement le 19 juillet chez Godz ov War Productions.

»
(Lien direct)
SARCATOR ((Heavy) Thrash Mélodique, Suède) vient de signer sur Century Media Records. Le groupe sortira son troisième album début 2025.

SARCATOR a écrit : “We are extremely pleased to announce that we have now signed with Century Media Records, who will be releasing our upcoming third full-length album. This is a huge next step for us as a band and we're ready to enter this new chapter with deathrashing fury and full force! Hope to have you all, supporters of the band, coming along for the ride as well! More info on the new album coming soon…but first come and see us on the European dates with Hellripper and Cloak!”

»
(Lien direct)
PRIMORDIAL (Black Metal, Irlande) vient de dévoiler le clip vidéo de "Nothing New Under The Sun" tiré de son album How It Ends paru l'année dernière sur Metal Blade Records. Celui-ci est à découvrir ci-dessous :
Thrasho Sosthène + Keyser + AxGxB
17 Juillet 2024

