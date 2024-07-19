OXYGEN DESTROYER (Black Death Thrash Metal, Etats-Unis) a mis à disposition un extrait de son prochain album Guardian of the Universe, à paraître le 9 août chez Redefining Darkness Records. Il s'agit du titre "Banishing the Iris of Sempiternal Tenebrosity"
ATAVISTIA (Death Metal Mélodique et Symphonique, Canada) vient de sortir un vidéo clip pour le titre "Unattained Creation" extrait de l'EP Inane Ducam (I Will Lead Into Nothingness) paru en indépendant le 19 juillet.
SUSURRO (Death/Thrash, Allemagne) vient de sortir un live 6-titres intitulé SUSURRO (Live At CZ) en registré au Masters of Rock à Vizovice l'été dernier. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Spotify ou YouTube.
Par AdicTo
Par Sosthène
Par Niktareum
Par Jean-Clint
Par MoM
Par AxGxB
Par Sosthène
Par coreandcoupdate
Par Keyser
Par Jean-Clint
Par Ash
Par Tosh
Par Jean-Clint