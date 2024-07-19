chargement...

Exhumation
 Exhumation - Master's Personae (C)
Par AdicTo		   
Les news du 18 Juillet 2024
 Les news du 18 Juillet 2024... (N)
Par Sosthène		   
Nightside
 Nightside - Death From The ... (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Yattering
 Yattering - Human’s Pain (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Pestilence
 Pestilence - Spheres (C)
Par MoM		   
Earth Crisis
 Earth Crisis - All Out War ... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Les news du 13 Juillet 2024
 Les news du 13 Juillet 2024... (N)
Par Sosthène		   
Konkhra
 Konkhra - Weed Out the Weak (C)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
Severe Torture
 Severe Torture - Torn From ... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Skelethal
 Skelethal - Within Corrosiv... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Gjendød
 Gjendød - Livskramper (C)
Par Ash		   
Seth
 Seth - La France des maudits (C)
Par Tosh		   
Grave
 Grave - Into the Grave (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   

Les news du 19 Juillet 2024

News
Les news du 19 Juillet 2024 Ingested - Oxygen Destroyer - Atavistia - Hammerfilosofi - Susurro - Torture Squad - Rifftera
»
(Lien direct)
INGESTED (Brutal Deathcore, Royaume-Uni) a tourné un clip pour le titre "Starve the Fire" issu de son huitième album The Tide of Death and Fractured Dreams, sorti le 5 avril chez Metal Blade Records.

»
(Lien direct)
OXYGEN DESTROYER (Black Death Thrash Metal, Etats-Unis) a mis à disposition un extrait de son prochain album Guardian of the Universe, à paraître le 9 août chez Redefining Darkness Records. Il s'agit du titre "Banishing the Iris of Sempiternal Tenebrosity"

»
(Lien direct)
ATAVISTIA (Death Metal Mélodique et Symphonique, Canada) vient de sortir un vidéo clip pour le titre "Unattained Creation" extrait de l'EP Inane Ducam (I Will Lead Into Nothingness) paru en indépendant le 19 juillet.


»
(Lien direct)
HAMMERFILOSOFI (Black Metal, Norvège/Italie) sortira son nouvel EP Solus (Igne Natura Renovator Integra) le 13 septembre via ATMF. Tracklist :

1) Hunt or be Hunted
2) Alpha Ego
3) Holy Fire
4) Epigone of Tragedy


»
(Lien direct)
SUSURRO (Death/Thrash, Allemagne) vient de sortir un live 6-titres intitulé SUSURRO (Live At CZ) en registré au Masters of Rock à Vizovice l'été dernier. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Spotify ou YouTube.

»
(Lien direct)
TORTURE SQUAD (Thrash/Death, Brésil) a mis en ligne une vidéo live du titre "Murder of a God" filmée au Summer Breeze Brasil 2024.

»
(Lien direct)
RIFFTERA (Alternative/Melodic Death/Thrash, Finlande) sortira son nouvel EP Coda le 11 octobre sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :

01. Carved in Skin
02. Quicksand
03. No Turning Back
04. Moonchild (Iron Maiden Cover)
Thrasho Sosthène + Keyser
19 Juillet 2024

