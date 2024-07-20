chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
95 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Xasthur
 Xasthur - Disharmonic Varia... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Exhumation
 Exhumation - Master's Personae (C)
Par AdicTo		   
Les news du 18 Juillet 2024
 Les news du 18 Juillet 2024... (N)
Par Sosthène		   
Nightside
 Nightside - Death From The ... (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Yattering
 Yattering - Human’s Pain (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Pestilence
 Pestilence - Spheres (C)
Par MoM		   
Earth Crisis
 Earth Crisis - All Out War ... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Les news du 13 Juillet 2024
 Les news du 13 Juillet 2024... (N)
Par Sosthène		   
Konkhra
 Konkhra - Weed Out the Weak (C)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
Severe Torture
 Severe Torture - Torn From ... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Skelethal
 Skelethal - Within Corrosiv... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Gjendød
 Gjendød - Livskramper (C)
Par Ash		   

Les news du 20 Juillet 2024

News
Les news du 20 Juillet 2024 Vomitrot - Venus - Horns & Hooves - Mutant Blast - Evig Natt - Rot Coven - Alasteth - Simone Simons - Horror - Februus - Castrated - Fleshgod Apocalypse
»
(Lien direct)
VOMITROT (Death Metal, Suède) rejoint Personal Records pour la parution le 24 août d'un nouvel EP baptisé Emetic Imprecations. Tracklist :

1. Envomited
2. Emtophilic Cro-Magnon
3. Odious Fetid Aberrations
4. Heinous Sulphuric Phlegm
5. Gomorrahian Excrement
6. Vomitous Execrations

»
(Lien direct)
VENUS (Progressive Technical Thrash Metal, Grèce) va rééditer au format CD le 30 juillet chez Xtreem Music son premier EP Project Lamda, sorti en 2022 uniquement en numérique. Tracklist :

1. Art of Illusions
2. Helios Abandoned
3. Multilingual Monstrosities
4. Project Lamda

»
(Lien direct)
HORNS & HOOVES (Black Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel EP Spectral Voyeurism Le 16 août via Stygian Black Hand (vinyle et K7) et Invictus Productions (CD). Tracklist :

1. Pleromic Birth (Intro) [1:23]
2. Spectral Voyeurism [5:22]
3. Shallow Blue (Hesitation) [2:44]
4. Waiting For Creation [7:38]
5. Dust [7:16]

»
(Lien direct)
MUTANT BLAST (Thrash/Death 'n Roll, Finlande) propose une vidéo pour le morceau "Final Day" issu de son premier full-length Soulsteeler prévu le 6 septembre sur Rockshots Records. Tracklist :

1. Satan’s Pawn
2. Alone in the Wasteland
3. Into the Night
4. Black Mass
5. Final Day
6. Acid Rain
7. Mind Control
8. For the Sake of Humanity
9. Prowler (Iron Maiden cover)

»
(Lien direct)
EVIG NATT (Gothic/Doom/Death, Norvège) vient de sortir un nouveau single intitulé "Når Lyset Svikte" qui figurera sur son nouvel album Vaketimen à paraître chez Wormholedeath.

»
(Lien direct)
ROT COVEN (Industrial Death/Sludge, USA) a dévoilé un extrait du titre "Inverted Chasm" issu de son premier longue-durée Nightmares Devour The Waking World à venir le 15 août via Aesthetic Death. Tracklist :

Phase I:
01. Blood Pours Out of the Sun
02. Feast of the Rotted Mother
03. Antimatter Halo
04. Queen of the Void
05. Those Who Worship Fallen Stars

Phase II:
01. Inverted Chasm
02. Psychological Contamination Zone
03. Accretion Disk Necropolis

»
(Lien direct)
ALASTETH (Black Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "...Still Wandering" extrait de son premier long-format The Nihilism of Alasteth paru l'année dernière sur Schwarzdorn Production.

»
(Lien direct)
SIMONE SIMONS (Metal Symphonique, Hollande) a tourné un vidéo clip pour son single "R.E.D", annonciateur de l'album Vermillion à paraître le 23 août chez Nuclear Blast.

»
(Lien direct)
HORROR (Death Thrash Metal, Etats-Unis) a rendu disponible l'écoute intégrale de son premier album éponyme, sorti en indépendant le 19 juillet.

»
(Lien direct)
FEBRUUS (Death Metal, Suède) nous propose de découvrir l'intégralité de son premier album Surveillance Orgy initialement paru en août 2023 chez Horg Recordings et réédité le 19 juillet 2024 chez Transcending Obscurity Records.

»
(Lien direct)
CASTRATED (Brutal Death Metal, Etats-Unis) met en écoute l'intégralité de son premier EP Surgical Vicissitude, paru le 12 juillet chez Comatose Music.

»
(Lien direct)
FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE (Symphonic/Technical Death Metal,Italie) a publié un clip pour le titre "I Can Never Die" extrait de l'album Opera qui sortira le 23 août chez Nuclear Blast Records.
Thrasho Keyser + Sosthène
20 Juillet 2024

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Castrated
 Castrated
Brutal Death Metal - Etats-Unis		   
Fleshgod Apocalypse
 Fleshgod Apocalypse
Symphonic/Technical Death Metal - 2007 - Italie		   
Xasthur
Disharmonic Variations
Lire la chronique
Oozing from the Netherworld
Cryptworm + Slimelord
Lire le live report
Exhumation
Master's Personae
Lire la chronique
Jenner
Prove Them Wrong
Lire la chronique
Nightside
Death From The North
Lire la chronique
Yattering
Human’s Pain
Lire la chronique
Speed
Only One Mode
Lire la chronique
La photo mystère du 16 Juillet 2024
Jouer à la Photo mystère
Earth Crisis
All Out War (EP)
Lire la chronique
Uttertomb
Nebulas Of Self-Desecration
Lire la chronique
Konkhra
Weed Out the Weak
Lire la chronique
Nightrage
Remains Of A Dead World
Lire la chronique
Skelethal
Within Corrosive Continuums
Lire la chronique
Pestilence
Spheres
Lire la chronique
Scattered Remnants
Destined To Fail
Lire la chronique
Erzsébet
Six Hundred and Fifty
Lire la chronique
Grave
Into the Grave
Lire la chronique
Coffin Curse
The Continuous Nothing
Lire la chronique
Seth
La France des maudits
Lire la chronique
Yattering
Murder’s Concept
Lire la chronique
Take Offense
T​.​O​.​tality
Lire la chronique
Unearthly Rites
Ecdysis
Lire la chronique
Varices
The Undoing
Lire la chronique
Winter Eternal
Echoes of Primordial Gnosis
Lire la chronique
Rope Sect
Estrangement
Lire la chronique
Solar Temple / Dead Neanderthals
Embers Beget the Divine (Co...
Lire la chronique
Tenebro
Carne Umana (EP)
Lire la chronique
Sadus
The Shadow Inside
Lire la chronique
Necromantic Worship
Rites Of Resurrection (Comp...
Lire la chronique
Gjendød
Livskramper
Lire la chronique