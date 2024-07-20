|
Les news du 20 Juillet 2024
News
Les news du 20 Juillet 2024 Vomitrot - Venus - Horns & Hooves - Mutant Blast - Evig Natt - Rot Coven - Alasteth - Simone Simons - Horror - Februus - Castrated - Fleshgod Apocalypse
|VOMITROT (Death Metal, Suède) rejoint Personal Records pour la parution le 24 août d'un nouvel EP baptisé Emetic Imprecations. Tracklist :
1. Envomited
2. Emtophilic Cro-Magnon
3. Odious Fetid Aberrations
4. Heinous Sulphuric Phlegm
5. Gomorrahian Excrement
6. Vomitous Execrations
|VENUS (Progressive Technical Thrash Metal, Grèce) va rééditer au format CD le 30 juillet chez Xtreem Music son premier EP Project Lamda, sorti en 2022 uniquement en numérique. Tracklist :
1. Art of Illusions
2. Helios Abandoned
3. Multilingual Monstrosities
4. Project Lamda
|HORNS & HOOVES (Black Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel EP Spectral Voyeurism Le 16 août via Stygian Black Hand (vinyle et K7) et Invictus Productions (CD). Tracklist :
1. Pleromic Birth (Intro) [1:23]
2. Spectral Voyeurism [5:22]
3. Shallow Blue (Hesitation) [2:44]
4. Waiting For Creation [7:38]
5. Dust [7:16]
|MUTANT BLAST (Thrash/Death 'n Roll, Finlande) propose une vidéo pour le morceau "Final Day" issu de son premier full-length Soulsteeler prévu le 6 septembre sur Rockshots Records. Tracklist :
1. Satan’s Pawn
2. Alone in the Wasteland
3. Into the Night
4. Black Mass
5. Final Day
6. Acid Rain
7. Mind Control
8. For the Sake of Humanity
9. Prowler (Iron Maiden cover)
|EVIG NATT (Gothic/Doom/Death, Norvège) vient de sortir un nouveau single intitulé "Når Lyset Svikte" qui figurera sur son nouvel album Vaketimen à paraître chez Wormholedeath.
|ROT COVEN (Industrial Death/Sludge, USA) a dévoilé un extrait du titre "Inverted Chasm" issu de son premier longue-durée Nightmares Devour The Waking World à venir le 15 août via Aesthetic Death. Tracklist :
Phase I:
01. Blood Pours Out of the Sun
02. Feast of the Rotted Mother
03. Antimatter Halo
04. Queen of the Void
05. Those Who Worship Fallen Stars
Phase II:
01. Inverted Chasm
02. Psychological Contamination Zone
03. Accretion Disk Necropolis
|ALASTETH (Black Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "...Still Wandering" extrait de son premier long-format The Nihilism of Alasteth paru l'année dernière sur Schwarzdorn Production.
|SIMONE SIMONS (Metal Symphonique, Hollande) a tourné un vidéo clip pour son single "R.E.D", annonciateur de l'album Vermillion à paraître le 23 août chez Nuclear Blast.
|HORROR (Death Thrash Metal, Etats-Unis) a rendu disponible l'écoute intégrale de son premier album éponyme, sorti en indépendant le 19 juillet.
|FEBRUUS (Death Metal, Suède) nous propose de découvrir l'intégralité de son premier album Surveillance Orgy initialement paru en août 2023 chez Horg Recordings et réédité le 19 juillet 2024 chez Transcending Obscurity Records.
|CASTRATED (Brutal Death Metal, Etats-Unis) met en écoute l'intégralité de son premier EP Surgical Vicissitude, paru le 12 juillet chez Comatose Music.
|FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE (Symphonic/Technical Death Metal,Italie) a publié un clip pour le titre "I Can Never Die" extrait de l'album Opera qui sortira le 23 août chez Nuclear Blast Records.
