»

(Lien direct) ROT COVEN (Industrial Death/Sludge, USA) a dévoilé un extrait du titre "Inverted Chasm" issu de son premier longue-durée Nightmares Devour The Waking World à venir le 15 août via Aesthetic Death. Tracklist :



Phase I:

01. Blood Pours Out of the Sun

02. Feast of the Rotted Mother

03. Antimatter Halo

04. Queen of the Void

05. Those Who Worship Fallen Stars



Phase II:

01. Inverted Chasm

02. Psychological Contamination Zone

03. Accretion Disk Necropolis



