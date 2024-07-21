chargement...

Les news du 21 Juillet 2024

News
Les news du 21 Juillet 2024 Cephalotripsy - Frostbite - Post Luctum - Funérarium - Rotting Christ - Onchocerciasis Esophagogastroduodenoscopy - Deimos' Dawn - Ereb Altor - Quiescent Mantis
»
(Lien direct)
CEPHALOTRIPSY (Ultra Guttural Brutal Slammoshing Death Metal, Etats-Unis) nous partage le concert que le groupe a donné le 13 juillet dernier pour la release party de son nouvel EP Epigenetic Neurogenesis.

»
(Lien direct)
FROSTBITE (Black Metal, Canada) vient de publier un audio officiel de son futur album Relentless Grief qui nous parviendra le 20 septembre sur le label Black Lion Records. Le titre mis en extrait est "Relentless Grief" et le tracklist est le suivant :
1. Unearthing Dread
2. Death Omen
3. Flagellants
4. Void and Emptiness
5. Echoes of Eldritch Past
6. Ravenous Possessions
7. Relentless Grief
8. Omnia Perit
9. Existence Forlorn

»
(Lien direct)
POST LUCTUM (Doom Death Metal, Etats-Unis) nous propose l'Official Lyric Video du titre "Interment" extrait de son troisième album Forced to Watch You Wither, à paraître le 13 septembre chez Meuse Music Records.

»
(Lien direct)
FUNÉRARIUM (Black Metal Atmosphérique, France) vient de sortir son single "Reign Of Bathory" en prévision de l'album Vampirizare Eterna qui paraîtra courant 2024.


»
(Lien direct)
ROTTING CHRIST (Black Metal Olympique, Grèce) a mis en ligne un vidéo clip pour le titre "All for one", un bonus du dernier album en date, Pro Xristou, paru en mai dernier chez Season of Mist.

»
(Lien direct)
ONCHOCERCIASIS ESOPHAGOGASTRODUODENOSCOPY (Brutal Slam Death/Goregrind, Québec) vient de sortir son nouvel EP The Fallen Lament au format numérique. Une édition CD suivra le 9 août sur Stillbirth Records / Gore House Productions. Tracklist :

1. The Fallent Lament; Paralytikus Ascends
(1:21)
2. Warmth of the Womb (3:31)
3. Stult Carnality (2:29)
4. Facial Gutting (ft. guest vocals Kiryu Zhang - Dehumanizing Itatrian Worship) (2:59)

Durée totale : 10:21

»
(Lien direct)
DEIMOS' DAWN (Thrash Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne un nouveau single intitulé "Lambs To The Slaughter".

»
(Lien direct)
EREB ALTOR (Viking/Black, Suède) a publié son nouveau single "Skogsrået". Il figuera sur le prochain album Blot-Ilt-Taut prévu dans le courant de l'année via Hammerheart Records.

»
(Lien direct)
QUIESCENT MANTIS (Thrash Metal, USA) vient de sortir son premier long-format Here Comes The Swarm chez Exitus Stratagem Records. Tracklist :

1. Open The Gates - 3:40
2. Here Comes The Swarm - 3:22
3. Apex Predator - 3:19
4. P.R.E.Y. - 4:06
5. Shake The Cage - 5:10
6. Breed. Feed. Repeat. - 3:30
7. Primal Form of Aggression - 3:52
8. Killer Bee, Killed - 2:34
9. Fight! - 3:32
10. This Is The End! - 2:38

Durée totale : 35:48
Thrasho Sosthène + Keyser
21 Juillet 2024

