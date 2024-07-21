»

(Lien direct) QUIESCENT MANTIS (Thrash Metal, USA) vient de sortir son premier long-format Here Comes The Swarm chez Exitus Stratagem Records. Tracklist :



1. Open The Gates - 3:40

2. Here Comes The Swarm - 3:22

3. Apex Predator - 3:19

4. P.R.E.Y. - 4:06

5. Shake The Cage - 5:10

6. Breed. Feed. Repeat. - 3:30

7. Primal Form of Aggression - 3:52

8. Killer Bee, Killed - 2:34

9. Fight! - 3:32

10. This Is The End! - 2:38



Durée totale : 35:48



<a href="https://quiescentmantis.bandcamp.com/album/here-comes-the-swarm">Here Comes The Swarm de Quiescent Mantis</a>