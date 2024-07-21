ONCHOCERCIASIS ESOPHAGOGASTRODUODENOSCOPY (Brutal Slam Death/Goregrind, Québec) vient de sortir son nouvel EP The Fallen Lament au format numérique. Une édition CD suivra le 9 août sur Stillbirth Records / Gore House Productions. Tracklist :
1. The Fallent Lament; Paralytikus Ascends
(1:21)
2. Warmth of the Womb (3:31)
3. Stult Carnality (2:29)
4. Facial Gutting (ft. guest vocals Kiryu Zhang - Dehumanizing Itatrian Worship) (2:59)
