UNTO OTHERS (Heavy Metal Rock Gothique, Etats-Unis) a mis en ligne un extrait de son album Never, Neverland qui sortira le 20 septembre chez Century Media Records au format vinyle. Il s'agit du titre "Angel of the Night".
VECTIS (Blackened Speed/Thrash, Portugal) nous partage sur sa chaîne YouTube le split qui est paru ce 21 juillet aux côtés de GRIMSEVER (Black Speed Metal, Etats-Unis). Le CD et la version digitale sont disponibles chez Witches Brew.
SPECTRAL WOUND (Black Metal, Canada) propose un extrait audio officiel de son prochain album Songs of Blood and Mire qui sortira le 23 août chez Profound Lore Records. Il s'agit du titre "The Horn Marauding".
