chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
99 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Ahab
 Ahab - The Coral Tombs (C)
Par Raziel		   
Mad Throng
 Mad Throng - Retribution is... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Xasthur
 Xasthur - Disharmonic Varia... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Exhumation
 Exhumation - Master's Personae (C)
Par AdicTo		   
Les news du 18 Juillet 2024
 Les news du 18 Juillet 2024... (N)
Par Sosthène		   
Nightside
 Nightside - Death From The ... (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Yattering
 Yattering - Human’s Pain (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Pestilence
 Pestilence - Spheres (C)
Par MoM		   
Earth Crisis
 Earth Crisis - All Out War ... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Les news du 13 Juillet 2024
 Les news du 13 Juillet 2024... (N)
Par Sosthène		   
Konkhra
 Konkhra - Weed Out the Weak (C)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
Severe Torture
 Severe Torture - Torn From ... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Skelethal
 Skelethal - Within Corrosiv... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   

Les news du 22 Juillet 2024

News
Les news du 22 Juillet 2024 Unto Others - Vectis - Spectral Wound - Blood Red Throne
»
(Lien direct)
UNTO OTHERS (Heavy Metal Rock Gothique, Etats-Unis) a mis en ligne un extrait de son album Never, Neverland qui sortira le 20 septembre chez Century Media Records au format vinyle. Il s'agit du titre "Angel of the Night".

»
(Lien direct)
VECTIS (Blackened Speed/Thrash, Portugal) nous partage sur sa chaîne YouTube le split qui est paru ce 21 juillet aux côtés de GRIMSEVER (Black Speed Metal, Etats-Unis). Le CD et la version digitale sont disponibles chez Witches Brew.

»
(Lien direct)
SPECTRAL WOUND (Black Metal, Canada) propose un extrait audio officiel de son prochain album Songs of Blood and Mire qui sortira le 23 août chez Profound Lore Records. Il s'agit du titre "The Horn Marauding".

»
(Lien direct)
BLOOD RED THRONE (Death Metal, Norvège) nous dévoile son vidéo clip tourné pour le titre "Every Silent Plea", extrait de l'album Nonagon, paru en janvier dernier chez Soulseller Records.
Thrasho Sosthène
22 Juillet 2024

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Tzompantli
 Tzompantli
Beating The Drums Of Ancestral Force
2024 - 20 Buck Spin Records		   
Replacire
 Replacire
The Center That Cannot Hold
2024 - Season Of Mist		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Blood Red Throne
 Blood Red Throne
Death Metal - 1998 - Norvège		   
Spectral Wound
 Spectral Wound
Black Metal - 2015 - Canada		   
Vectis
 Vectis
Blackened Speed/Thrash - 2018 - Portugal		   
Tzompantli
Beating The Drums Of Ancest...
Lire la chronique
Replacire
The Center That Cannot Hold
Lire la chronique
Scurrilous
Necromantik Self Devourment...
Lire la chronique
Ahab
The Coral Tombs
Lire la chronique
Incipient Chaos
Incipient Chaos
Lire la chronique
Mad Throng
Retribution is at Hand
Lire la chronique
Tomb
The Dark Subconscious (EP)
Lire la chronique
Xasthur
Disharmonic Variations
Lire la chronique
Oozing from the Netherworld
Cryptworm + Slimelord
Lire le live report
Exhumation
Master's Personae
Lire la chronique
Jenner
Prove Them Wrong
Lire la chronique
Nightside
Death From The North
Lire la chronique
Yattering
Human’s Pain
Lire la chronique
Speed
Only One Mode
Lire la chronique
La photo mystère du 16 Juillet 2024
Jouer à la Photo mystère
Earth Crisis
All Out War (EP)
Lire la chronique
Uttertomb
Nebulas Of Self-Desecration
Lire la chronique
Konkhra
Weed Out the Weak
Lire la chronique
Nightrage
Remains Of A Dead World
Lire la chronique
Skelethal
Within Corrosive Continuums
Lire la chronique
Pestilence
Spheres
Lire la chronique
Scattered Remnants
Destined To Fail
Lire la chronique
Erzsébet
Six Hundred and Fifty
Lire la chronique
Grave
Into the Grave
Lire la chronique
Coffin Curse
The Continuous Nothing
Lire la chronique
Seth
La France des maudits
Lire la chronique
Yattering
Murder’s Concept
Lire la chronique
Take Offense
T​.​O​.​tality
Lire la chronique
Unearthly Rites
Ecdysis
Lire la chronique
Varices
The Undoing
Lire la chronique