Les news du 23 Juillet 2024
News
Les news du 23 Juillet 2024 Amiensus - Corporal Shred - Grotesque Desecration - Korrosive - Tour d'Ivoire - Dark Deeds - Surtalog - Khnvm
|AMIENSUS (Black Metal Progressif, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Reclamation Part II qui sortira le 30 août via M-Theory Audio. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Blink Of The Moment
2. Reverie
3. Senses Amplified
4. Sun And Moon
5. Consciousness Throughout Time
6. Vermillion Fog Of War
7. Spoken Into Will
8. Transcendence Through Grief
|CORPORAL SHRED (Thrash Metal, Allemagne) a sorti un vidéo clip pour son nouveau single intitulé "Thrashtosterone", édité en indépendant le 19 juillet dernier.
|GROTESQUE DESECRATION (Brutal Slam Death Metal, Russie), via la chaîne officielle de son label Inherited Suffering Records, nous propose l'écoute de l'intégralité de son premier album Dawn of Abomination paru le 22 juillet.
Tracklist :
1. Interdimensional Incident (Intro)
2. Resonance of Rot
3. Irreversible Consequences
4. Striving for Extermination
5. Parasitic Neuropsychosis
6. Dawn of Abomination
7. Necrogenetic Transformation
8. Cybersymbiotic Genesis
9. Enslaved by the Hive Mind
10. Planetary Self-devouring (Apotheosis) (Outro)
|KORROSIVE (Thrash Metal, Canada) sortira son nouvel album Katastrophic Creation le 3 septembre via CDN Records. Tracklist :
1. In the Name of Destruction
2. Khaos Unbound
3. Nuclear Awakening
4. Maelstrom
5. امام در آتش
6. Kataclismo Inminente
7. Under a Vicious Sky
8. Ashes from Atomic Dust
|TOUR D'IVOIRE (Atmospheric Black Metal avec Hyver (Véhémence, Grylle, Hanternoz) et La Griesche (Grylle, Cercle du Chêne), France) sortira son premier longue-durée éponyme le 6 septembre chez Antiq. Tracklist :
1. La Tour [8:34]
2. Brouillard [9:09]
3. Forteresse de Marbre [7:54]
4. Givre [7:44]
|DARK DEEDS (Deathcore, USA) sortira son premier EP Death Keeps le 10 août en auto-production. Tracklist :
1. Found Underneath a Cold Knife
2. Leech
3. Apostate
4. Dogma
5. Remorse
6. King of Pentacles
7. Death Keeps (feat. Bind the Sacrifice)
|SURTALOG (Progressive Pagan/Black, Allemagne) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "I. Akt - Hass und Missgunst" extrait de son premier long-format Ragnarök - Schicksal der Götter, Tod der Menschen und Ende der Welten à venir le 28 août en auto-production. Tracklist :
01. Prolog – Weissagung (Prologue – Prophecy)
02. Praeludium ad Fortunam Deorum (Prelude to the Fate of Gods)
03. I. Akt – Hass und Missgunst (I. Act – Hate and Resentment)
04. II. Akt – Fimbulwinter (II. Act – Fimbulwinter)
05. Heimdalls Horn Ruft Uns Nun (Heimdall´s Horn Calls Us Now)
06. III. Akt – Die Letzte Schlacht (III. Act – The Last Battle)
07. IV. Akt – Weltenbrand (IV. Act – Burning of Worlds)
08. Die Leere der Welten (The Emptiness of Worlds)
09. V. Akt – Untergang (V. Act – Downfall)
10. Epilog - Neubeginn (Epilogue – New Beginning)
|KHNVM (Death Metal, Allemagne/Bangladesh) offre son Live in Badehaus - Berlin en écoute intégrale sur YouTube. Setlist :
01 Ethos of the Otherly World
02 Invocato Deo Plaga
03 Baptized by the Father Befouled
04 Kabbalah of Darkness
05 Heathen Beast
06 From the Depths of Duat
07 Grand Evisceration
08 Portals to Oblivion
