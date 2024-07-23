»

(Lien direct) SURTALOG (Progressive Pagan/Black, Allemagne) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "I. Akt - Hass und Missgunst" extrait de son premier long-format Ragnarök - Schicksal der Götter, Tod der Menschen und Ende der Welten à venir le 28 août en auto-production. Tracklist :



01. Prolog – Weissagung (Prologue – Prophecy)

02. Praeludium ad Fortunam Deorum (Prelude to the Fate of Gods)

03. I. Akt – Hass und Missgunst (I. Act – Hate and Resentment)

04. II. Akt – Fimbulwinter (II. Act – Fimbulwinter)

05. Heimdalls Horn Ruft Uns Nun (Heimdall´s Horn Calls Us Now)

06. III. Akt – Die Letzte Schlacht (III. Act – The Last Battle)

07. IV. Akt – Weltenbrand (IV. Act – Burning of Worlds)

08. Die Leere der Welten (The Emptiness of Worlds)

09. V. Akt – Untergang (V. Act – Downfall)

10. Epilog - Neubeginn (Epilogue – New Beginning)



