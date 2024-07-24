chargement...

Les news du 24 Juillet 2024

News
Les news du 24 Juillet 2024 Death Racer - Frostbite - Jewel Throne - Bred for Slaughter
»
(Lien direct)
DEATH RACER (Black/Speed, Autriche) offre son premier longue-durée From Gravel to Grave en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 26 juillet sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Motormentor
2. Nordschleife
3. Inverted Crossroads
4. C.F.S.O.D.C
4. Imola '94 (From Gravel to Grave)
5. Racers of Death
6. Traumatized In Traffic Jam Ejection
7. S.M. Death Worship

»
(Lien direct)
FROSTBITE (Black Metal, Québec) a mis en ligne le morceau-titre de son nouvel album Relentless Grief à venir le 20 septembre chez Black Lion Records. Tracklist :

1. Unearthing Dread
2. Death Omen
3. Flagellants
4. Void And Emptiness
5. Echoes Of Eldritch Past
6. Ravenous Possessions
7. Relentless Grief
8. Omnia Perit
9. Existence Forlorn

»
(Lien direct)
JEWEL THRONE (Thrash Metal, Finlande) sortira son premier long-format Blood Vultures le 18 octobre via Inverse Records. Tracklist :

1. Blood Vultures
2. Cosmic Titan Engines
3. Psychotoxic Assault
4. The Graveyard of Dreams
5. Megaton Headshot
6. Instant Apocalypse
7. The Extinction Level Express
8. Hate Overdrive
9. Mental Self-Mutilation
10. Hammer Down the Last Nail
11. Suffer The Fools
12. The Overlord

»
(Lien direct)
BRED FOR SLAUGHTER (Blackened Death/Grind, USA) sortira son premier EP Kill For Satan le 23 août sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Tracklist :

1. Rape Kill Conquer
2. Kill For Satan
3. Vacant Grave
4. Possessed By The Beast
5. Kill Kill Kill
Thrasho Keyser
24 Juillet 2024

