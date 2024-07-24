JEWEL THRONE (Thrash Metal, Finlande) sortira son premier long-format Blood Vultures le 18 octobre via Inverse Records. Tracklist :
1. Blood Vultures
2. Cosmic Titan Engines
3. Psychotoxic Assault
4. The Graveyard of Dreams
5. Megaton Headshot
6. Instant Apocalypse
7. The Extinction Level Express
8. Hate Overdrive
9. Mental Self-Mutilation
10. Hammer Down the Last Nail
11. Suffer The Fools
12. The Overlord
